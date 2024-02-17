Ever heard of Safe2Say? Program offers students, teachers anonymity in reporting potential threats

Feb. 16—RAPID CITY — Brett Garland, director for the State School Safety Program at the South Dakota School Safety Center, knows statistics show that if that student reaches out to the right officials, a tragedy may be avoided.

"One glaring stat is that essentially with 80% of shootings someone other than the shooter was aware that it was going to happen," Garland told the Mitchell Republic. "We need to tap into that."

Garland, who works out of Rapid City, is referring to the Safe2Say program, a statewide tip line that allows South Dakota students, school staff and community members to safely and anonymously report sensitive information that concerns their safety or the safety of others, including information about potential shootings or mental health issues.

The program operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week with a toll-free hotline number, a web-based reporting portal and a mobile app for smartphones or other digital devices, all of which connects the caller with crisis officials while maintaining the caller's anonymity.

The program is similar to efforts in other states, with about 11 of those states using the same Safe2Say platform as the one in South Dakota.

"We need to recognize the priorities for schools to keep students and staff safe, and one of those resources that is near the top is this platform that will allow students and people to report threatening behavior in an anonymous fashion," Garlands said.

That behavior could be a potential school shooting, but there are other red flags. A tip could concern a student who is having suicidal thoughts. Garland noted that suicide attempts are often telegraphed in the same way as school shootings, with four out of five teens who attempt suicide displaying clear signals of such intentions that go unreported. In the majority of cases, teens with mental health issues do not receive appropriate care.

Or it may refer officials to look into allegations of child abuse, or drug use or distribution. Garland said cyberbullying, suicide and anxiety concerns and child abuse are all near the top of the list of categories that new tip line is receiving in its first months of service.

There are many reasons someone may want to reach out to the tip line, and Garland said the hopes are that the offer of anonymity will encourage people to reach out.

"People in general and students in particular are reluctant to report threats. They're afraid of getting someone in trouble or being a snitch. They are more willing to report those threatening behaviors if they can do it anonymously," Garland said. "There is a difference between snitching and reporting. Snitching is people making reports to help themselves, maybe to get out of trouble. (We want them to report concerns) because they have the ability to help someone else. That's the message we're trying to convey."

When a student uses Safe2Say portals to report a threat, the contact is routed through South Dakota State Radio dispatch. There, a trained first responder engages with that contact and determines the severity of the threat. They then connect that information to a number of resources depending on the need — law enforcement, school administration and officials and mental health professionals if necessary.

Throughout that process, the anonymity of the caller is maintained.

Joe Childs, superintendent of the Mitchell School District, said the district has observed minimal use of the program so far, though they have received and addressed tips through it concerning issues not directly related to the school. Still, lessening inhibitions about reporting is a good first step in getting information in the hands of the right people.

"Providing an option of anonymity can be a significant motivator for individuals to speak up about potential threats when they might otherwise hesitate from doing so. Although it can make investigating the report more difficult, anonymity removes a barrier to reporting," Childs said. "The program's anonymous tips empower students and staff to report potentially harmful concerns, without fear of repercussions, before those events occur. I believe this aspect of anonymity is vital in encouraging students to share sensitive information that they might otherwise hesitate to disclose."

The program is funded through the state and the system is free for anyone to use, including members of the general public. There is no charge to tipsters, nor to the schools, who are also provided with tools to manage tip referrals. All schools in the state are automatically included as part of the system, there is no signup or paperwork required to receive tips through the process.

Garland said staff from his office visit schools upon request to present about the program to students and staff to familiarize them with the initiative and its processes. Garland said the program also provides schools with assessments, training, best practice models, guidance and technical assistance.

The program consults with groups like the Associated School Boards of South Dakota and the South Dakota Department of Education in its work, and the program itself operates under the umbrella of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Douglas Wermedal, executive director for the Associated School Boards of South Dakota, said the program provides an avenue for reporting that students, especially, are familiar and comfortable with — the online world. Anonymity for those who reach out is also an important factor.

"Safe2Say and programs like it are an excellent support to schools and other entities because the platform exists in the medium that students are accustomed to providing and receiving information — online," Wermedal said. "The ability for users to provide information in an anonymous format also encourages maximum information. That is where all safety interventions begin is in having the information."

Both Childs and Wermedal said Safe2Say will have a burden of making sure tips are legitimate and that the system doesn't fall prey to abuse, but so far the program seems to be doing what it hoped to do — encourage engagement and provide important information to schools and other officials.

"We know it is being used by schools and students, and that those who have used it typically report a positive experience," Wermedal said. "We have seen nothing but positives as the program has rolled out."

The program is still relatively new, having been up and running since October of 2023, but there are plans to learn and grow as the system becomes more established. Garland said much of that will flow through increased outreach efforts to schools, other organizations and professional associations to inform them about the program, how it's used and how to best utilize the information it can provide.

Safe2Say has

a dedicated web space on the state web system,

and Garland said considerable improvements are being made to that space that should be going online soon.

But the program is and has been ready to receive any information callers may feel concerning, Garland said. And he's hoping students, school employees and members of the public are willing to download the app, pick up the phone or visit the program website to share what they know.

While the tipsters remain anonymous, Garland said officials with the Safe2Say program have no desire to remain in the background. Awareness is key, and personal interaction between program staffers and school districts can go a long way in familiarizing everyone with the benefits the program can offer.

That personal connection is also vital, and staff with the program plan to maintain and enhance that connection at all turns.

"We really would encourage them to give us a call for us to get in front of them with our message. We know those personal relationships still work best. If I'm at a school and I'm visiting with them regarding a site assessment, it gives us the opportunity to get face to face and share these resources," Garland said. "We know that still works best, and we love getting out and being part of those communities."

Tips to the Safe2Say program can be sent by visiting its website at

safe2say.sd.gov

and clicking on the "Submit A Tip" button. Tips can also be sent by calling 1-844-373-7233 or by downloading the Safe2Say app for

Apple devices at the Apple Store

or for

Android devices at the Play Store

and making a report by smartphone or other digital device.