Is Ever Reach Group (Holdings) (HKG:3616) A Risky Investment?

Warren Buffett famously said, 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. We note that Ever Reach Group (Holdings) Company Limited (HKG:3616) does have debt on its balance sheet. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first step when considering a company's debt levels is to consider its cash and debt together.

What Is Ever Reach Group (Holdings)'s Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Ever Reach Group (Holdings) had debt of CN¥1.07b at the end of December 2018, a reduction from CN¥1.87b over a year. However, because it has a cash reserve of CN¥419.7m, its net debt is less, at about CN¥650.8m.

A Look At Ever Reach Group (Holdings)'s Liabilities

The latest balance sheet data shows that Ever Reach Group (Holdings) had liabilities of CN¥3.58b due within a year, and liabilities of CN¥622.4m falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had CN¥419.7m in cash and CN¥62.9m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities outweigh the sum of its cash and (near-term) receivables by CN¥3.72b.

The deficiency here weighs heavily on the CN¥1.10b company itself, as if a child were struggling under the weight of an enormous back-pack full of books, his sports gear, and a trumpet. So we'd watch its balance sheet closely, without a doubt After all, Ever Reach Group (Holdings) would likely require a major re-capitalisation if it had to pay its creditors today.

In order to size up a company's debt relative to its earnings, we calculate its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) divided by its interest expense (its interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Ever Reach Group (Holdings)'s net debt is only 1.4 times its EBITDA. And its EBIT easily covers its interest expense, being 10.6 times the size. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. On top of that, Ever Reach Group (Holdings) grew its EBIT by 58% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Ever Reach Group (Holdings) will need earnings to service that debt. So when considering debt, it's definitely worth looking at the earnings trend. Click here for an interactive snapshot.

Finally, a business needs free cash flow to pay off debt; accounting profits just don't cut it. So we always check how much of that EBIT is translated into free cash flow. Over the most recent three years, Ever Reach Group (Holdings) recorded free cash flow worth 66% of its EBIT, which is around normal, given free cash flow excludes interest and tax. This cold hard cash means it can reduce its debt when it wants to.