Ever spotted these colorful, chubby squirrels in SC before? What to know about the unique critters

Have you ever seen a strange looking squirrel cross your path?

Frequently spotted in the Lowcountry crossing roads or on the golf course, these curious looking squirrels tend to capture quite the attention from newcomers.

A fox squirrel sits by one of the ponds at Eagle Nest Golf Club.

The southern fox squirrel (Sciurus niger niger) is a close relative of the gray squirrel, which is one of the most common squirrel species in the country, and is considered to be the most variably colored tree squirrel in the world, according to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

In addition to their many color patterns, the southern fox squirrel is approximately twice the size of a gray squirrel and varies between 20-26 inches in length, with their tail included, and an adult fox squirrel can weigh around 2 to 2.5 pounds, continued SCDNR.

2a photo 0430_ Fox squirrel 3.JPG Douglas Moody, visiting the area from Atlanta, Ga., took this photo of a fox squirrel while visiting his Bluffton parents Jack and Nancy Moody.

In South Carolina, fox squirrels are generally characterized as the gray, black, or brown color phase based on their predominant body color. Aside from their primary base color, the squirrel may be fully that one general color or have black “facial masks” with white patches around the nose, ear tips or paws. This occurrence is common in all three of the predominant color phases.

Rick Ward took this photo of a fox squirrel foraging for bird seed in a Sun City Hilton Head yard.

Fox squirrels that survive to become adults live an average of three to four years, whereas individual squirrels have been known to live as long as 12 years, according to SCDNR.

Fox squirrels tend to spend their time in woodland habitats. These habitats are generally in mature pine forests and mature pine-hardwood forests in the Palmetto State and are most commonly seen around the Coastal Plains.

SCDNR reports that ‘some of the better areas to observe fox squirrels in South Carolina’ include the Webb Wildlife Center in Hampton County, Cheraw State Park in Chesterfield County and Donnelley Wildlife Management Area in Colleton County.

A fox squirrel at Nemours Plantation.

These squirrels are most often found in small patches of deciduous forests that include trees that produce their favorite foods, which are acorns, walnuts, pecans, and hickory nuts, detailed Bird Watching HQ.

However, local parks and golf courses may also support substantial numbers of fox squirrels in certain locations across the state, relayed SCDNR.

This may be why you might have had to avoid a potential fox squirrel “obstacle” on the golf course once or twice in the past or have seen them scurrying around foraging for food during your daily walk or at the park.

A fox squirrel hopped in Dan Adams’ golf cart during a round. “Can I play through?”

As for their breeding season, these squirrels tend to exhibit two breeding peaks, which take place during late winter and late summer. However, the majority of breeding for fox squirrels likely takes place during the December and January months.

The gestation period is about 44 days long, with most of the young being born during February and March. Normal litters in South Carolina consist of two or three young, according to SCDNR.

Fox squirrels have a diverse diet, but generally tend to consume pine seeds, acorns, hickory nuts, flowers and buds, fruits, fungi, insects, and occasionally bird eggs, reports the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission.

Once the warmer months begin to approach, at some point you may have come across a fox squirrel flattening themselves across the ground or a raised surface.

Pam Eckart took this photo of a gray fox squirrel laying low on a golf course.

If you happen to come across a squirrel that appears to be stretched out and lying flat on its stomach, there’s no reason to be worried or think something may be the matter.

The squirrel is simply just hot.

This position is called “splooting” or “heat-dumping,” according to The Dodo, and allows the squirrel to cool down and relax.

This process can be seen anywhere when it is hot out. Most likely, you will be able to spot a fox squirrel doing this on the ground, in the shade or on tree branches.