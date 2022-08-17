Ever thought about living on a cruise ship out at sea? Here's your chance.

Associated Press

Four veteran Chicago police detectives are known as The Fantastic Four for their long history of spectacular gang busts, so when one of them, Leo Hammond, is shot dead in his bed with his own gun, it’s a big case. At the start of Joanna Schaffhausen’s “Long Gone,” the second novel in her new series featuring Detective Annalisa Vega, the young detective is working the scene when Hammond’s three surviving partners show up, demand to take over of the case, and are promptly rebuffed. Like many members of the Chicago P.D., they don’t trust Vega — not since she busted her own father, a retired member of the department, for covering up a long-ago murder by another family member.