Ever wonder what's inside an armored vehicle? Get a peek at Beech Grove PD's new BearCat

The Beech Grove Police Department has a new vehicle in its law enforcement toolkit, a "rolling fortress" it said would give officers an extra layer of protection during SWAT situations, hostage negotiations, or while serving warrants.

Parked outside Beech Grove's City Hall on Thursday was a recently refurbished BearCat, an armored vehicle the police department purchased partly from grant money.

Between 8-10 officers can squeeze inside the 18,000-pound BearCat, which is bulletproof, including the windows, explained BGPD Sgt. Joe Garrison, one of the operators who will drive the vehicle.

"There's backup steel maybe a half-inch thick behind the lights, the engine compartment, everything," Garrison said. "Nothing short of military-grade ammo would pierce this."

A video monitor installed in the rearview mirror allows the driver to see what's behind them. A 14-foot battering ram can be mounted to the front of the vehicle, Garrison said, and used to smash open doors during a SWAT operation, or bust through windows to drop in a gas cannister.

Sgt. Joe Garrison with the Beech Grove Police Department climbs out of the back of a BearCat. Aug. 31, 2023

On the roof of the vehicle is a spinning turret operated by a hand crank. Different equipment can be mounted on the turret, he said, from a 50-caliber weapon to a water cannon, plus thermal imaging devices or high-powered lights.

Police Chief Michael Maurice said the department had no plans to mount a firearm on the turret but would consider mounted lights. The Lenco-model BearCat was completely refurbished, he said.

"It looks brand new," Maurice said. "They rebuilt the engine, installed air conditioning in the back, and you got all new LED lights, a new paint job. You'd never know that's a 2008 model, and for about half the cost."

How much money does a BearCat cost?

The base price of a 2020 BearCat made by Lenco runs more than $200,700, according to the company. Pre-owned models range from $125,000 up to $180,000 depending on what features are requested.

Beech Grove's cost about $179,000.

"A Homeland Security grant picked up $150,000, and then another $29,000 was paid for from our criminal investigations, which is seized assets of drug dealers," Maurice explained. "It didn't cost the citizens anything. It was paid for with a grant, and with bad guy's money."

According to the federal Law Enforcement Support Office (LESO) 1033 Program, about $7.6 billion in military property has been transferred to roughly 9,000 police jurisdictions around the country, including millions to Indiana.

Sgt. Joe Garrison with the Beech Grove Police Department exits the turret of a recently acquired BearCat. Aug. 31, 2023.

Armored vehicle 'absolutely invaluable' to protect the lives of officers, says BGPD

Some law enforcement critics have questioned why police departments need military-grade equipment. A pair of studies published in the scientific journal Nature of Human Behavior found no evidence military gear used by police reduces crime.

Garrison called Beech Grove's new armored vehicle "absolutely invaluable" to law enforcement. For him, it's about two things: safety and intimidation.

"This is something I think every city should provide for officers," Garrison said. "It's essentially a rolling fortress. There's also a massive intimidation factor. Somebody who's barricaded in a home and resistant to coming out — when they see this parked on their front lawn, they know the police aren't going anywhere."

