Ever Wonder Why "Ridiculousness" Is On MTV So Much? Well, It's Probably Not The Reason You Think It Is

STORY: Tesla has cut prices again, this time for its two most expensive electric vehicles in the U.S.That's according to the company's website.The reductions ranged from 4-5% on the Model S sedan. Both versions of the vehicle are now $5,000 cheaper.While they were at 8-9% for the more costly Model X - or $10,000.In recent months, Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the automaker would focus on bringing prices down.He also said recent price cuts on other models had driven fresh demand.Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the most recent reductions. The latest discount is Tesla's fifth since the start of the year.The electric carmaker slashed prices on its cars across all markets in January, and offered discounts of up to a fifth.Many analysts saw that as the start of a price war by the market leader in electric vehicles.