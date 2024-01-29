Have you ever wondered what it's like to be a mermaid? This Hattiesburg woman can tell you

Emily Shaw always dreamed of being a mermaid when she was younger, so little by little she worked toward making that dream come true.

"I've been mermaiding since I was a little kid — in my head," she said. "I got my first monofin in 2018 and fell in love with it."

A monofin is a single fin attached to both feet to help her learn to swim as a mermaid. Shaw was on the swim team at South Jones High School, so she was already a strong swimmer, and mer-swimming added a new layer to her skills.

Once she got comfortable with the monofin, she bought a silicone tail, which adds even more weight to her petite frame. She now has a range of tails, including cloth tails, all of which reflect her color palette and personality.

She began working with a trainer to help her perfect her skills and learn new techniques. She has to practice regularly so she can do the techniques correctly since mermaiding is a dangerous sport.

"Practicing the technique wrong is like not practicing at all," Shaw said.

Now, Shaw is, in fact, a professional mermaid whose underwater name is Storm Siren. She holds the titles of Miss Mermaid Mississippi and Sea Queen Mississippi. Her titles come with the responsibility of advocating for her platforms, which include ocean conservancy and coastal cleanup, but her favorite is the work she does with the American Shark Conservancy.

"Sharks are my life," she said. "I've loved sharks ever since I was little."

Shaw was hesitant to compete in a pageant-style competition, but was persuaded to because of the advocacy aspect.

"The only thing I ever did anything with that, is for the conservation, for the help," Shaw said. "I've been more athletic than the beauty side of things."

This year she'll be competing on an international stage — under the sea, of course — in the Swiss Merlympics, where she will be representing the United States.

She will compete in five events that encompass a range of skills from speed and athleticism, rescue efforts, posing and other figure activities. In addition to competing, Shaw is looking forward to meeting other mermaids from around the world.

"I'm so excited to meet mermaids from other countries," she said.

It's the first time the U.S. is participating in the global event. Shaw is one of six mermaids who will compete in the Switzerland event in May.

So how did a girl from Ellisville become a mermaid? It takes a lot of work. Many hours of practice, not just for swimming, but for breathing since she has to stay underwater for long periods of time. It takes a lot of strength to swim with a mermaid tail since they carry a lot of weight, especially when wet. Grit. Determination. Focus. All of the above.

Her husband, Jish Shaw, is her mer-wrangler, her safety diver and her photographer. He keeps her safe and makes her look good when she is swimming or posing.

"Any time I'm in the water, he's in the water," Emily said. "He's always got eyes on me, especially when I'm doing breath-hold training."

When the couple first met, Jish had no idea she was a mermaid, but he is proud of his wife and how hard she has worked to get to where she is today.

"I've watched her go from the ground floor all the way up to where she is now," Jish said. "It's been pretty cool to watch."

He is amazed by her accomplishments and is excited to see her compete on an international stage.

"I still can't wrap my head around it," Jish said. "I know it's happening, but it hasn't sunk in."

Jish will accompany Emily to Switzerland. She's got her packing list together and is constantly revising it. She has to pack carefully since her tails weigh 30 pounds or more and are fairly bulky. Emily said Jish probably won't pack for himself until the last minute.

"She's really organized, and then there's me — organized chaos," Jish said.

As her wrangler, Jish carries her tails and other accoutrements, and makes sure she is safe when she is practicing. If she gets into trouble in the water, where the weight of her tail and if the water is too cold, could cause her to struggle. And his last job is to capture underwater photos and video of Emily as she is practicing.

"I'm a pack mule essentially," Jish said. "My job is to keep her safe, and make sure I get really good shots."

Emily performs at birthday parties on the beach, where she amazes children by washing up from the waves — to give them an authentic experience, and other events where she can show off her skills. She has also performed at a Make-a-Wish request and makes regular beach appearances.

The Shaws live in Hattiesburg with their dogs, Malibu and Odin. When she isn't mermaiding, she holds two jobs, one at a pet store and she works at a dry cleaner shop.

In addition to their two dogs, the Shaws have a cat, five snakes and two fish tanks.

"I really, really love animals," Emily said.

She enjoys all sorts of crafting when she isn't working or mer-training, which Jish said is quite all right with him.

"I'm OK with that," he said. "That's her world."

How to help

Emily Shaw needs to raise about $4,000 to cover travel expenses to get to Switzerland. Donations can be made on gofundme at gofundme.com/f/send-storm-siren-to-the-merlympics.

Follow Storm Siren's adventures on Instagram at instagram.com/storm.siren and on TikTok at tiktok.com/@storm.siren.

Do you have a story to share? Contact Lici Beveridge at lbeveridge@gannett.com. Follow her on X @licibev or Facebook at facebook.com/licibeveridge.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Hattiesburg's Emliy Shaw is Miss Mermaid Mississippi