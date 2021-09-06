Ever wondered why cities are hotter than the suburbs?
In what's known as the "urban heat island effect," heat during the day is absorbed by the concrete and buildings in cities, making it harder for them to cool off at night.
Here are the latest updates on the Bridge Fire burning in Placer County for Monday morning.
While Hurricane Larry should miss the U.S., forecasters say, much of the East Coast could feel its wrath by midweek with 'life-threatening surf.'
Officials credited aggressive firefighting, improved weather conditions and past efforts to prepare for wildfire with saving the resort town.
The morning after one of the most intense tornadoes recorded in New Jersey history all but demolished the largest dairy farm in the state, owners Marianne and Wally Eachus looked at each other and just cried. The clouds were intense and swift, then there was a sound like a freight train, Marianne recalled.
U.S. Forest Service announced the closure of the trails and recreation area near where a family was found dead through Sept. 26.
NEW YORK — The sun beat down on homeowners along 153rd Street in Queens as they hauled waterlogged bags of rubbish out to the curb and placed them alongside heaps of splintered tables, stained mattresses and other vestiges of their lives before the flood. It was less than 48 hours after the remnants of Hurricane Ida swept through New York City, bringing rushing water that had risen to over 6 feet, engulfing basements and sluicing through upper floors. Neighbors on the block in Flushing — a stret
A cow stuck in a tree in Louisiana after Hurricane Ida was rescued on Tuesday evening in St. Bernard Parish when local workers removed the animal.
The U.S. and Atlantic Canada could see 'life-threatening' conditions from the significant swells caused by Hurricane Larry. It has the potential to trek south of Newfoundland as a Category 1 hurricane or intense post-tropical storm.
The North Platte River in southern Wyoming has been so low in places lately that a toddler could easily wade across and thick mats of olive-green algae grow in the lazy current. Neither scene resembles the proper picture of a renowned trout fishing destination, one where anglers glide downstream in drift boats, flinging fly lures in hope of landing big brown and rainbow trout in the shadow of the Medicine Bow Mountains. Blistering heat waves and extended drought have raised water temperatures and imperiled fish species in several states.
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake was reported Saturday three miles from Ukiah, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.
On August 22, visitors and staff at the Amneville Zoo watched the surprise birth of two African lion cubs.Helios the 17-year-old male and Isis, the 12-year-old female already gave birth in 2013, but the zoo did not expect a new litter given the advanced age of the male.The babies, a male and a female, and their mother were moved to a building out of sight and away from Helios until the end of their weaning.The number of African lions have declined from 100,000 in 1970 to 35,000 in 2021 in Africa, threatened by hunting and the reduction of their natural habitat.The public will be able to choose the names of the new-borns in the coming days on social media.
Divers at the site of an ongoing oil spill that appeared in the Gulf of Mexico after Hurricane Ida have identified the apparent source as one-foot diameter pipeline displaced from a trench on the ocean floor and broken open. Talos Energy, the Houston-based company currently paying for the cleanup, said in a statement issued Sunday evening that the busted pipeline does not belong to them. The company said it is working with the U.S. Coast Guard and other state and federal agencies to coordinate the response and identify the owner of the ruptured pipeline.
While early Monday morning featured severe weather in parts of southern Ontario, the higher risk for storms will come Tuesday -- accompanied by the chance of rotating storms and a tornado threat in parts of the region.
In a rare joint article, the editors urged politicians to fund climate crisis action as they did with COVID-19, or risk public-health catastrophe.
Not only does laundry for our family of four consume at least half an hour of every day — on some days I run more than two full loads of laundry — but I also know that it’s bad for the environment. Every time I run a load, I use a laundry pod — or three, depending on how large the load is. The Ecoegg is a laundry system that replaces your need for laundry detergent or pods by using reusable mineral pellets encased in a recyclable plastic egg (one pellet-filled egg is good for 70 washes) to clean clothes, in a way that is reportedly both eco-friendly and saves you a lot of money on detergent, the company notes.
A week after the storm hit, thousands of residents face a continuing catastrophe amid faltering federal government assistance Gayle Robinson holds family photo albums outside her mother’s destroyed home in Mount Airy, Louisiana, in the wake of Hurricane Ida. ‘It’s like someone threw a grenade into the house,’ Robinson says. Photograph: Supplied As they sifted through the wreckage of their childhood home in Mount Airy, members of the Robinson family were hunting for memories. They came in the for
Thousands of firefighters made steady progress battling the Caldor and Dixie fires, which stretch across swaths of Northern California.
Andy Farquhar’s plans for an outdoor adventure have gone up in smoke twice this summer. The retired attorney and teacher from the Philadelphia area had planned to hike with a friend for several weeks on the Pacific Crest Trail north of Lake Tahoe until the second-largest fire in California history stampeded across the Sierra Nevada, closing a 160-mile (257-kilometer) stretch of the trail and blanketing the region in thick smoke. “We’re batting zero now,” Farquhar said.
Britain has fired up two coal units at one of its power plants to help keep up with energy supply demands.
Wildfires take a devastating toll on local animals. A Lake Tahoe refuge made sure its creatures didn’t suffer the same fate An owl rescued from Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care Center recuperates at a bird sanctuary. Photograph: Don Preisler/Photo by Don Preisler Greg Erfani watched the flames grow bigger and bigger as they crept toward Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, the animal refuge he helps run in South Lake Tahoe. He feared not only for himself but for the menagerie of raccoons, coyotes, owls and porcupi