    Everbridge: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

    BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) on Thursday reported a loss of $19.2 million in its second quarter.

    On a per-share basis, the Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

    The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 21 cents per share.

    The software developer posted revenue of $65.4 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $63 million.

    For the current quarter ending in October, Everbridge expects its results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 11 cents per share.

    The company said it expects revenue in the range of $68.3 million to $68.7 million for the fiscal third quarter.

    Everbridge expects full-year results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 9 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $264 million to $266 million.

    Everbridge shares have risen 87% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $145.83, an increase of 74% in the last 12 months.

