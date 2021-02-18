Everbridge: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

BURLINGTON, Mass. (AP) _ Everbridge Inc. (EVBG) on Thursday reported a loss of $24.6 million in its fourth quarter.

The Burlington, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 70 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 2 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $75.6 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.5 million.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $93.4 million, or $2.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $271.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Everbridge expects its results to range from a loss of 12 cents per share to a loss of 10 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $75.3 million to $75.7 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Everbridge expects full-year results to range from a loss of 25 cents per share to a loss of 19 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $342.1 million to $344.1 million.

Everbridge shares have fallen roughly 6% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $140.49, a rise of 53% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on EVBG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/EVBG

