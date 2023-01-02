EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) shareholders are up 11% this past week, but still in the red over the last year

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 20% in the last month. But that's not enough to compensate for the decline over the last twelve months. Like an arid lake in a warming world, shareholder value has evaporated, with the share price down 52% in that time. The share price recovery is not so impressive when you consider the fall. Of course, it could be that the fall was overdone.

On a more encouraging note the company has added US$147m to its market cap in just the last 7 days, so let's see if we can determine what's driven the one-year loss for shareholders.

See our latest analysis for EverCommerce

EverCommerce isn't currently profitable, so most analysts would look to revenue growth to get an idea of how fast the underlying business is growing. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last year EverCommerce saw its revenue grow by 33%. That's definitely a respectable growth rate. Unfortunately it seems investors wanted more, because the share price is down 52% in that time. It is of course possible that the business will still deliver strong growth, it will just take longer than expected to do it. To our minds it isn't enough to just look at revenue, anyway. Always consider when profits will flow.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

EverCommerce is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. If you are thinking of buying or selling EverCommerce stock, you should check out this free report showing analyst consensus estimates for future profits.

A Different Perspective

EverCommerce shareholders are down 52% for the year, even worse than the market loss of 22%. That's disappointing, but it's worth keeping in mind that the market-wide selling wouldn't have helped. With the stock down 34% over the last three months, the market doesn't seem to believe that the company has solved all its problems. Basically, most investors should be wary of buying into a poor-performing stock, unless the business itself has clearly improved. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand EverCommerce better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for EverCommerce you should be aware of.

Story continues

Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking elsewhere. So take a peek at this free list of companies we expect will grow earnings.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here