Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR) Insiders Have Been Selling

It is not uncommon to see companies perform well in the years after insiders buy shares. Unfortunately, there are also plenty of examples of share prices declining precipitously after insiders have sold shares. So we’ll take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in Evercore Inc. (NYSE:EVR).

Do Insider Transactions Matter?

It’s quite normal to see company insiders, such as board members, trading in company stock, from time to time. However, rules govern insider transactions, and certain disclosures are required.

We would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing. But it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing. For example, a Colombia University study found that ‘insiders are more likely to engage in open market purchases of their own company’s stock when the firm is about to reveal new agreements with customers and suppliers’.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Evercore

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when President Ralph Schlosstein sold US$18m worth of shares at a price of US$103 per share. Although we don’t gain confidence from insider selling, we note that this large sale was at well above current price of US$66.33. So it may not tell us anything about how insiders feel about the current share price.

In the last twelve months insiders netted US$45m for 441.53k shares sold. In total, Evercore insiders sold more than they bought over the last year. They sold for an average price of about US$101. We are not joyful about insider selling. But we note that the selling, on average, was at well above the recently traded price of US$66.33. You can see the insider transactions over the last year depicted in the chart below. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership of Evercore

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. I reckon it’s a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. It’s great to see that Evercore insiders own 1.7% of the company, worth about US$52m. Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Evercore Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn’t really mean much that no insider has traded Evercore shares in the last quarter. The insider transactions at Evercore are not very heartening. But we do like the fact that insiders own a fair chunk of the company. Of course, the future is what matters most. So if you are interested in Evercore, you should check out this free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

