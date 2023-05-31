Everest hiker sheds light on trash left at camps

STORY: In a series of social media posts, Tenzi Sherpa has highlighted the amount of trash left behind at the fourth camp station called South Col, which has included sleeping bags, shoes and spoons.

It is mandatory for climbers to bring their waste down from the mountain and claim back a garbage deposit of $4,000 from the government. But expedition organizers and hiking officials said monitoring camps nearly 8,000 meters (26,246 feet) high is both difficult and ineffective.

Authorities collected 13 tonnes of rubbish from Everest and the nearby Lhotse Peak this year as part of a campaign to keep the mountains clean.