How Do Everest Industries Limited’s (NSE:EVERESTIND) Returns Compare To Its Industry?

Today we’ll look at Everest Industries Limited (NSE:EVERESTIND) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we’re going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Next, we’ll compare it to others in its industry. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that ‘one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar’.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Everest Industries:

0.14 = ₹693m ÷ (₹8.0b – ₹3.2b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2018.)

Therefore, Everest Industries has an ROCE of 14%.

See our latest analysis for Everest Industries

Want to help shape the future of investing tools and platforms? Take the survey and be part of one of the most advanced studies of stock market investors to date.

Does Everest Industries Have A Good ROCE?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. We can see Everest Industries’s ROCE is around the 14% average reported by the Building industry. Aside from the industry comparison, Everest Industries’s ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.





NSEI:EVERESTIND Last Perf January 13th 19 More

Remember that this metric is backwards looking – it shows what has happened in the past, and does not accurately predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Since the future is so important for investors, you should check out our free report on analyst forecasts for Everest Industries.

How Everest Industries’s Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Everest Industries has total assets of ₹8.0b and current liabilities of ₹3.2b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 40% of its total assets. Everest Industries’s middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.

The Bottom Line On Everest Industries’s ROCE

With this level of liabilities and a mediocre ROCE, there are potentially better investments out there. Of course, you might find a fantastic investment by looking at a few good candidates. So take a peek at this free list of companies with modest (or no) debt, trading on a P/E below 20.