Everett bar owner arrested for multiple sex offenses

Christian Sayre, the owner of the Anchor Pub in Everett, was arrested by the Everett Police Department on Monday on charges of multiple sex offenses.

He was arrested at his home by members of the Everett Police Department’s Special Assault Unit and Anti-Crime Team.

According to police, Sayre had a $1 million warrant out of Washington County, Oregon, for multiple sex offenses.

He was booked in Snohomish County Jail.

Sayre was arrested in October 2020 for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting male and female customers.

In November 2022, a search warrant was served at Sayre’s home and pub, where detectives recovered evidence of other sexual assaults in Everett and Washington County, Oregon.

Sayre was charged with two counts of second-degree rape and eight counts of indecent liberties.

Detectives said they collected evidence on nine additional charges, but those cases were dropped due to statutes of limitations that had expired or additional information was needed.

Anyone with information about the crimes or who may have been victimized is asked to call the Everett Police Department at 425-257-8450 or Washington County, Oregon’s tip line at 503-846-2700.