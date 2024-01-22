Everett Fire Department reminds residents of dryer safety

KIRO 7 News Staff
·1 min read

The Everett Fire Department is reminding residents about safety when it comes to using electric clothes dryers.

“Follow these simple safety tips to prevent a clothes dryer fire,” said a spokesperson.

  • Do not use the dryer without a lint filter.

  • Clean the lint filter before and after each drying cycle.

  • Clean the back of the dryer regularly to avoid lint buildup.

  • Make sure the heat vents are working.

