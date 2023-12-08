Everett Henes: Surpassing strength

Sometimes promises can seem too good to be true. This is definitely the case when a politician promises to fix the problems of those who elect him. In such instances, it’s clear to most people that what is promised cannot be delivered. It’s just too great. But what about the kinds of promises that are even bigger, the kind that God makes to his people? God’s word speaks of the profound mystery of God’s boundless love. These words resonate through the ages, reminding us that God's power exceeds human understanding and transforms weakness into strength.

Paul writes, “Now to him who is able to do far more abundantly than all that we ask or think, according to the power at work within us, to him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, forever and ever. Amen.” (Ephesians 3:20-21) Paul ends his prayer with a praise to God. Paul goes about this gently. He knows that his prayers will be answered, and he knows that Christians will grow in their knowledge of Christ’s love.

Everett Henes

He doesn’t want us to stop there; God is able to do far more abundantly. As one translation puts it God is able to do “exceeding abundantly.” Paul uses a word here that has been described as a “super-superlative.” It is a word that does not simply mean a quantitative amount. It is not as though God can give you two helpings of Christ’s love when you ask for one. It points to that which is qualitatively above and beyond what we can ask or even think.

We can most likely relate to this statement, at least a bit, when we have faced difficult moments in our lives where God has given us peace and shown us his love even amid struggle and frustration. It baffles people: “How can you be so at peace?” “How can you be so forgiving?” These are questions that are often asked of Christians and the only answer we can give is that it comes from he who is able to give us that peace that passes understanding, the one who is able to strengthen us so we can comprehend the incomprehensible.

God does not begin a good work and then leave it incomplete. This is important for us to remember because it often feels to us, during weakness, that God has stopped his work. But the promise is that he continues to work in our lives, making us that new creation. We are left praising God that he has included fallen, sinful man.

But consider how it is that we have been included. When we think of the strength that Paul prays for here it is amazing that God would pour out his love upon us in that way. We are strong because Christ was made weak. The one who had all power and authority, the one who was over all things willingly laid it all down and was made weak that he might face death for us. He was made weak so that we might be made strong.

This is not to be a truth that somehow makes you psychologically able to face the day — we don’t want to psychologize this scripture. We all need strength, some more and some less depending on the day and the circumstances. What Paul shows here is that we can ask God and that God is the one who will strengthen us by his Spirit.

Knowing that we have such a great and awesome God who is willing to pour out to us strength. A savior who was willing to be made weak that we might be made strong and who has shown us such great love, along with praise and adoration, the response that follows should be a question on our part: how can we live for this one true, loving God? If our lives were dead in sin and we have been alive — how can we use our lives to bring God glory?

This is the question that Paul turns to next in the second half of the letter and we will look at it over the coming weeks, but I don’t want us to get bogged down in those verses thinking that Paul is simply trying to formulate a moral salvation or just trying to encourage niceness in the church. The groundwork he has laid, the truths he has proclaimed preclude any such conclusion. We can live for God because we have been saved by God.

Pastor Everett Henes, the pastor of the Hillsdale Orthodox Presbyterian Church

