Everett man arrested in connection to fatal hit-and-run crash

A 50-year-old Everett man was arrested Thursday in connection to a fatal hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday, Dec. 3, Washington State Patrol announced.

According to WSP, detectives were able to positively identify the man and take him into custody Thursday. He was booked into the Snohomish County Jail for investigation of felony hit-and-run vehicular homicide and first-degree murder.

The crash happened just after 8:30 a.m. Saturday on northbound State Route 99 just north of Manor Way in front of Kirkland RV, where the victim was shoveling snow on the sidewalk. The driver fled on foot after the crash, troopers said.