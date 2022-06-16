Everett man charged in ‘3-year unrelenting campaign’ of cyberstalking, threats

An Everett man has been charged in what prosecutors say was a “three-year unrelenting campaign of cyberstalking, threats, and harassment” against a former romantic partner, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington Nick Brown announced Wednesday.

Christopher Scott Crawford, 41, was arrested on June 2. He is currently detained at the Federal Detention Center in SeaTac.

Case records say Crawford sent threats by text, email, social media and phone calls, repeatedly violating restraining orders.

He also sent threatening messages to people associated with the victim, such as parents, co-workers, siblings, and court-mandated professionals, according to court documents.

Crawford is also accused of posting intimate pictures of the victim on a website and circulating the victim’s private information.

Convictions for cyberstalking and making interstate threats each carry a sentence of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case is being investigated by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service (NCIS).