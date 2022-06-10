Everett police arrest four-time felon with loaded handgun

Everett police arrested a four-time felon who had a gun, the police department announced Friday.

According to police, last week, officers noticed a motorcycle being driven with no license plate.

When officers tried to stop the motorcycle, the driver stopped and took off on foot.

Officers were chasing the man through an apartment complex when the man dropped a backpack he was carrying.

Officers eventually caught up to the man and took him into custody without incident.

The backpack contained a loaded semi-automatic pistol with additional ammunition.

Officers identified the suspect and learned he was a four-time convicted felon with a warrant out for his arrest.

