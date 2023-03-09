Everett police arrest man after reports of him assaulting his mother and neighbor

Everett police arrested a man after it was reported that he had assaulted his mother and neighbor, said the Everett Police Department on Thursday.

During the weekend, officers responded to a South Everett home after reports of a man in his 20s who had assaulted his mother and neighbor and then armed himself with a knife. Officers quickly thought the cause was domestic violence assault.

When officers arrived, the man charged at them with the knife. Having prepared, officers used non-lethal tools to stop the man from harming them. He continued to threaten to kill the officers while holding the knife.

Eventually, he put the knife down and talked to an officer and negotiator. Officers were able to take the man into custody after a brief struggle but without injury.

“The responding officers showed great restraint and patience during this incident while de-escalating a volatile situation,” said the Everett PD. “Outstanding job by everyone involved!”