Everett police make arrest in Saturday sports bar shooting

Everett police have made an arrest in a Saturday shooting that injured a man in his 20s, the police department announced Monday.

According to the police department, officers were called to Player’s Sports Bar and Grill at 10730 19th Ave. Southeast in Everett early Saturday morning for a shooting.

Shortly afterward, a man went to a local emergency room with gunshot wounds. The man told hospital staff the shooting happened at the sports bar.

Through their investigation, Everett police officers established probable cause to arrest the suspect, a man in his 20s, on Monday in the 8600 block of Evergreen Way.