Everett police arrest suspect in September fatal shooting

A suspect was arrested by Everett police for the September fatal shooting of a man in an apartment, according to the Everett Police Department.

On Sept. 18, around 7:18 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett.

Witnesses told police that two men and one woman lived inside a home.

One of the men heard gunshots and found the other man dead.

Major Crimes Detectives investigating the case identified a suspect and the man was taken into custody on Friday.

The suspect was taken into the Snohomish County Jail and charged with first-degree murder.