Everett police arrest suspect in September fatal shooting
A suspect was arrested by Everett police for the September fatal shooting of a man in an apartment, according to the Everett Police Department.
On Sept. 18, around 7:18 a.m., officers responded to the report of a shooting in the 3200 block of Wetmore Avenue in Everett.
Witnesses told police that two men and one woman lived inside a home.
One of the men heard gunshots and found the other man dead.
Major Crimes Detectives investigating the case identified a suspect and the man was taken into custody on Friday.
The suspect was taken into the Snohomish County Jail and charged with first-degree murder.