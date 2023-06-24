Everett police asking for help identifying two 7-Eleven robbery suspects

The Everett Police Department is asking for help identifying two men accused of robbing a 7-Eleven at gunpoint.

Police said the robbery happened Saturday morning around 6 a.m. at 851 N Broadway in Everett.

One of the men allegedly pointed a gun at the clerk and then both men walked behind the counter and took cash from the register, according to police.

The men then drove off in a white, four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai, with a broken right rear passenger window.

Police said the men match the descriptions in similar robberies at two Lynnwood 7-Eleven stores within the same hour.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Everett Police Department Tip Line at (425) 257-8450 or call the non-emergency number (425) 407-3999.

