Everett Police Department disables Facebook comments, for now
The Everett Police Department has pulled the plug on comments on their Facebook page.
Police Chief John Derousse posted that the page is seeing increased comments involving threats of violence against officers.
He says such threats are taken seriously, especially with the community still mourning Officer Dan Rocha, who was killed in the line of duty last year.
The chief says the pause will be temporary and comments will eventually be enabled again.