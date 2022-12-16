Everett police investigating 4 shootings across city in 24 hours

Four shootings in just 24 hours have rocked the city of Everett.

The first shooting within this short span of time happened Wednesday morning around 4:30 a.m. Officers were called to an apartment complex on West Casino Road and found a man dead with multiple gunshot wounds. Everett police said the suspect ran off before they got there.

The next shooting happened Wednesday around 2:30 p.m. Officers responded to 19th Avenue Southeast and found a man had been shot. That victim was taken to the hospital by medics. Another man was also found there with a graze wound and was treated at the scene. Police said the suspect here also ran away.

“If you see something in your neighborhood you know is out of place or something is going on, you know it better than anybody because you live there. So, if you see something, say something,” Ora Hamel, of the Everett Police Department, said.

Just two hours later, EPD was called to W. Casino Road again because another man was shot not far from the first shooting. The victim was taken to a hospital and his condition is not known at this time. K9s searched the area and a drone was deployed but no suspects were caught.

“We’re doing everything we can, we’re allocating resources towards this and we’re trying to get these solved as quickly as possible,” Hamel said.

The fourth shooting happened just after midnight Thursday morning on Smith Avenue. Officers found a man in his 40s with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. A second victim was found at the scene who had been assaulted by the suspect. He told police that the suspect approached him after he shot the first victim. The suspect drove off in a black car.

The Everett police chief has authorized overtime for officers to try to solve these crime. EPD is also working with neighboring agencies, including the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.