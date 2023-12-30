Everett police investigating deaths of two people in their 40s
Detectives in Everett are investigating the deaths of two people, after responding to a shooting Friday morning, according to the Everett Police Department.
Just before noon Friday, the Major Crimes Unit with the Everett Police Department responded to a shooting in the 2500 block of Euclid Avenue.
When they arrived, they found the bodies of a man and a woman, both in their 40s.
Police said there was no ongoing threat to the public.
UPDATE: EVERETT, WA - The Major Crimes Unit is investigating a shooting which occurred earlier this morning in the 2500...
Posted by Everett Police Department on Friday, December 29, 2023