Everett police investigating after man shot at apartment complex

Detectives with the Everett Police Department are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex.

At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the report of a shooting at Bluffs on Evergreen at 2 West Casino Road in Everett.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Providence Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe a male suspect may be inside an apartment in the area and are working on obtaining a search warrant.

Officers have closed Casino Road from 5 West to Evergreen Way during their investigation.

TRAFFIC ALERT ‼️. Casino Rd is closed in both directions from Evergreen Way to 5th Ave W due to police activity. Please plan alternate routes and drive safely! pic.twitter.com/gBHTx5xKwH — Everett Police (@EverettPolice) January 22, 2024

Just after 2:30 p.m., Everett Fire and @EverettPolice responded to The Bluff Apartments- 2 W Casino Rd, for a shooting. EFD transported one male with a GSW to the hospital. Current status of the patient is unknown at this time. This is an active police investigation. pic.twitter.com/UHT2leJZrx — Everett Fire WA (@EverettFire) January 22, 2024



