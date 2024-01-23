Everett police investigating after man shot at apartment complex

KIRO 7 News Staff
Detectives with the Everett Police Department are investigating after a man was shot at an apartment complex.

At about 2:30 p.m. Monday, officers responded to the report of a shooting at Bluffs on Evergreen at 2 West Casino Road in Everett.

When officers arrived, they found a man in his 20s with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to Providence Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe a male suspect may be inside an apartment in the area and are working on obtaining a search warrant.

Officers have closed Casino Road from 5 West to Evergreen Way during their investigation.


