Everett police Officer Dan Rocha to be remembered at memorial

The city of Everett, law enforcement, friends, family and first responders will bid farewell to Everett police officer Dan Rocha.

A memorial service is planned for Monday at 1 p.m. at Angel of the Winds Arena.

The 41-year-old father of two was shot and killed by a felon he spotted moving guns from one vehicle to another in a Starbucks parking lot on March 25.

Rocha’s death is the third line of duty police death in Washington this year.

On January, 29, Vancouver Police Officer Donald Sahota was inadvertently shot and killed by a Clark County Sheriff’s deputy while trying to arrest a robbery suspect who was trying to break into his home.

On March 15, Pierce County Deputy Dom Calata was shot while the SWAT team was serving an arrest warrant in Spanaway. Calata later died at the hospital.

About Officer Dan Rocha

Rocha moved to North Everett in 2011 and worked as an assistant manager at the Fred Meyer on Casino Road.

He was hired as a parking enforcement officer in 2017. That same year, his family moved to Stanwood, in part, to be closer to nature.

Officers saw personality traits that would make him a successful police officer and encouraged him to apply. Rocha was hired as an officer in 2018 and assigned to patrol the same neighborhood where he worked at Fred Meyer.

In 2020, Dan landed his dream assignment as a dayshift patrol officer in North Everett where he served his community up until he was killed.

He leaves behind his loving wife Kelli, sons Thomas and Harrison, dads Charlie Rocha and Mike Lee, sisters Morgen Henry and Rae Ann Hismiogullari, sister-in-law Maggy Palos and brother in law Matt Nicholas, plus a large extended family.

Donate to Rocha’s family

Those who would like to make a donation to Rocha’s family can do so online at this link.

Other ways to donate:

All branches of Coastal Community Bank are accepting donations of checks and cash to the fund. Make checks payable to “VSS-Dan Rocha Memorial.”

The City of Everett will accept checks or cash donations at the Clerks Office: 2930 Wetmore Ave. Suite 1-A Everett, WA, 98201, Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. for walk-ins or by appointment only from 12 p.m. through 1 p.m. To schedule an appointment, please call 425-257-8610.

Procession and memorial

The memorial procession for Rocha started at the Everett Mall and headed to the Angel of the Winds Arena.

The show of support was profound. Law enforcement officers from across Washington and across the country participated in the procession that spanned at least half a mile.

A steady stream of flashing lights could be seen from several blocks away.

The Everett Police Department had 72 squad cars take part in the procession. In addition, there were 400 vehicles from other agencies that participated. Police officers from as far away as New York showed up.

Dozens of people suddenly gathered along sidewalks, some waving flags, to show their support.

The 1 p.m. memorial is open to the public. Angel of the Winds Arena is located at 2000 Hewitt Ave. in Everett.

Streets in the area will be closed. View a map of the road closures at everettwa.gov/RochaMemorialMap and learn more about the memorial and service for Officer Dan Rocha at everettwa.gov/police.

