Everett police officer killed in the line of duty identified

An Everett police officer has been killed in the line of duty during a “significant incident” at a Starbucks in the 1000 block of Broadway Avenue in Everett on Friday, according to the Everett Police Department.

Officer Dan Rocha, 41, had lived in Everett for over a decade and served as an Everett police officers since 2017.

Rocha first worked in parking enforcement, and became a fully commissioned police officer in 2018.

Rocha is survived by his wife, two sons and his large extended family.

It is with great sorrow that we inform our community that Officer Dan Rocha was killed today in the line of duty.... Posted by Everett Police Department on Friday, March 25, 2022

Incredibly sad news with the loss of an @EverettPolice officer. My thoughts are with their family, the people of Everett, and their law enforcement colleagues in King County and beyond. — Dow Constantine (@kcexec) March 26, 2022

According to spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe, Rocha made contact with a 50-year-old man that was acting suspicious in a Starbucks parking lot.

There was an altercation, and Rocha was shot and killed.

O’Keefe said the man fled in a car, running over Rocha’s body.

Everett officers pursued the man, where he eventually crashed into a van at 35th and Rucker Street.

The man was arrested without incident.

O’Keefe said there were no other injuries.

The man was transferred to a local hospital and is expected to be released and charged.

According to Everett traffic cameras, a mini cooper was involved in the incident.

You’re looking at the aftermath of an #Everett police chase. Three cars including this white van on its side are badly damaged. Authorities tell us a suspect is in custody. Witnesses say the chase started by a Starbucks near the CC campus. @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/fB7xJ3skut — Lauren Donovan (@LaurenKIRO7) March 25, 2022

Chopper 7 shows the scene at 35th and Rucker with a white van on its side and a blue car crushed on the left drivers side.

We have a significant incident in the 1000 block of Broadway Ave. This incident will be Snohomish County Multi Agency Response Team (SMART) incident. Please direct all media inquires to SMART. — Everett Police (@EverettPolice) March 25, 2022

Witnesses tell KIRO 7 News that “at least 30 cop cars” were spotted racing north on Broadway.

At 3:30 p.m., WSU Everett closed out of abundance of caution in response to the incident.

We are closing WSU Everett out of an abundance of caution in response to the recent police activity on Broadway. Please evacuate the building at 915 N. Broadway for the remainder of the day. There is no immediate threat to our community. Thank you for your cooperation. Stay safe! — WSU Everett (@WSUEverett) March 25, 2022

This is a developing story.