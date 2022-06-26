Body of missing 4-year-old girl recovered from Silver Lake in Everett

The body of a 4-year-old girl who was reported missing on Saturday was recovered from Silver Lake early Sunday, according to the Everett Police Department.

Police say the girl’s body was found at about 2 a.m. by someone who was a part of a group actively searching for her.

The child was last seen at Silver Lake Park, according to a tweet sent by Everett police at about 7 p.m. Saturday.

Everett police will continue to investigate her disappearance and whether foul play was involved in her death.

