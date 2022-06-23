Everett police searching missing man
Everett police are seeking the public’s help in finding a man who has been missing for 11 days as of Wednesday, the police department announced.
James Johnson is in his fifties, is about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and weighs 185 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair.
If you see him, please call 911 and reference missing person case number 202264957.
