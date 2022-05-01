Everett police searching for missing woman

Police in Everett are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing woman.

Police say Esther Yisrael, 64, was last seen at Meadows Park on Tufts Avenue in Everett. Yisrael is originally from Dorchester in Boston.

Yisrael has been missing since about 3 p.m. Saturday and was last seen wearing a green coat, black vest over a jacket, sneakers and blue jeans, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Everett Police Department at 617-387-1217.

