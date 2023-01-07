Everett police seize guns, drugs, thousands in cash while making arrest

Everett police seized several guns, drugs, and thousands of dollars in cash while making an arrest of a man wanted on nine counts of unlawful possession of a firearm last week.

According to the Everett Police Department, the Violent Crime Reduction Unit saw the man putting a bag into a car at a residence in central Everett. When the man stopped to speak to people outside the residence, VCRU members moved in to contact him.

The man was arrested after a Taser was used. No other injuries were reported, police said.

Officers searched the man after the arrest and found over $9,500 in cash and nearly 100 fentanyl pills.

Officers also saw a gun holster in open view on the floorboard of the man’s car. The car was taken for a search warrant, which turned up the following:

About 200 grams of methamphetamine

300 fentanyl pills

Drug trafficking materials

A loaded Glock pistol

The man was booked into the Snohomish County Jail on the nine charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, along with new charges of violation of the Uniform Controlled Substances Act with intent to distribute and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm.