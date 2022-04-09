🌱 Everett Turnpike Hit And Run + N.H. Warms Up To Affordable Housing

Good morning, Bedford! Let's start today off on an informed note. Here's everything you need to know about what's happening in Bedford today.

First, today's weather:

An afternoon shower, breezy. High: 54. Low: 41.

🏡 Are you a local real estate agent? Let us help you generate leads, build your brand in Bedford and stand apart from the competition. Click here to learn more.

Here are the top stories today in Bedford:

A man was struck by a hit-and-run driver on the Everett Turnpike in Merrimack on Thursday, April 7. The 59-year-old Manchester man had pulled over to help another motorist at about 5:46 a.m. and was hit by an unidentified vehicle that veered onto the grassy shoulder on the right side of the highway. The vehicle fled, leaving the man with serious injuries. State Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident, may have driven by with a dash camera, or who has seen a vehicle with front end damage and/or a broken passenger side headlight, to contact Trooper Luan Sanches at Luan.G.Sanches@dos.nh.gov or by voicemail at 1-603-227-0114. (Manchester Ink Link) Communities are slowly warming up to the development of affordable housing. Nicholas Golon, senior project manager and principal at TFMoran in Bedford, said it's not easy to approve affordable housing in the state. Even when planning boards champion the need, abutters often contest a project, Golon said. When a new project is proposed, he said it's important for people to understand that "these are young professionals and blue-collar workers that communities really need." (The Laconia Daily Sun) COVID-19 has had a lasting impact on home health care, said Beth Slepian, CEO of Granite VNA which serves 82 New Hampshire communities from the Lakes Region to Bedford. In a Concord Monitor opinion column, she noted that COVID-19 has changed our lives in many ways, adding, "None of us escaped its touch." Slepian is concerned about being able to provide patients (and their families) with the best possible care," from moms caring for newborns and seniors that want to remain in their homes, where they are comfortable and happy, to guiding patients and families through the end-of-life journey." She invites nurses, LNAs, therapists, homemakers, and others to discover the honor and rewards of helping families in need (Concord Monitor)

Today in Bedford:

Story continues

Join Yoga Reaches Out at Gillette Stadium to Support Boston Children’s Hospital. (9 a.m.)

Cinderella - Southern NH Dance Theater. (1 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Animal Rescue League of NH: Bedford Residents/Visitors Are you missing your sheepdog? Found this morning on Tavistock Rd. (Facebook)

Bedford N.H. Police Department: April is Autism Awareness month and on April 2nd, we lit it up blue to show our support! #AutismAwareness #BedfordNH. (Facebook)

Bedford N.H. Public Library: Drop in Monday-Friday next week and pick up a Take and Make Craft Kit for your child. Make a Coffee Filter Butterfly to brighten your day! (Facebook)

More from our sponsors — thanks for supporting local news!

Featured businesses:

Events:

Gigs & services:

Loving the Bedford Daily? Here are all the ways you can get more involved:

Send a friend or neighbor this link so they can subscribe for free

Get your local business featured in front of readers

Send me a news tip or suggestion at paula.constance.patch@gmail.com

You're caught up for today! See you tomorrow morning for another update.

— Paula Constance

About me: I am a freelance writer, author, and media producer. I am committed to media projects that empower, engage, and help make the world a better place.

This article originally appeared on the Bedford Patch