Everett woman charged in child's death

Jun. 1—EVERETT, Pa. — An Everett woman was jailed Tuesday, accused of homicide in the choking death of a 3-year-old boy, authorities said.

State police in Bedford charged Chelsea Renae Cooley, 31, of the 100 block of East First Street, with criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault, strangulation, simple assault and reckless endangerment.

According to a complaint affidavit, Cooley told troopers on Saturday she put the boy to bed at 7:30 p.m. after he would not eat lunch or dinner. Cooley said she found the boy unresponsive at 8:30 p.m. with what appeared to be a baby wipes stuck in his throat.

The child was taken to UPMC Bedford after EMS personnel used long forceps to remove four baby wipes from the child's throat. A Raystown EMS medic told troopers that the wipes were so far down the child's throat, the boy would not have been able to do it to himself, the affidavit said.

The child had marks on his neck and around his mouth. Cooley could not accounted for the 25 minutes that elapsed between the time she found the child unresponsive and when she called 911, the affidavit said.

The boy was air-lifted to UPMC Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh when he died Sunday. Dr. Todd Luckasezic at the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office in Pittsburgh, found marks on the boy's upper chest and neck that were consistent with being caused by an adult hand, the affidavit said.

An autopsy ruled the death was homicide by manual strangulation and asphyxiation due to airway obstruction, the affidavit said.

Cooley was arraigned by District Judge Tonya Osman, of Schellsburg, and sent to Bedford County Correctional Facility without bond.