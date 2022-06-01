Everett woman charged in strangulation death of 3-year-old boy

Jun. 1—EVERETT, Pa. — An Everett woman has been charged with criminal homicide in connection with the death of a 3-year-old boy who died Sunday of strangulation and asphyxiation, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Troopers responded to UPMC Bedford late Saturday to 137 East First St. in Everett for a report a child "choking on baby wipes," police said.

The toddler was airlifted to UPMC Childrens Hospital in Pittsburgh where he died late Sunday afternoon, police said.

On Tuesday, police arrested Chelsea Renae Cooley, 31, who was charged with criminal homicide, strangulation and related charges before she was ordered jailed without bail during an arraignment in Bedford County magistrate court.

A preliminary hearing for Cooley is scheduled for June 8 at 9 a.m. in Bedford County Central Court, according to court records.

The investigation led by Trooper Nickolas Luciano included an autopsy that determined the cause of death as strangulation.

Police did not disclose the relationship of the accused to the victim although the charges were related to custodial care.