Evergrande Agrees to Pay Offshore Creditor Group Fees

Eliza Ronalds-Hannon
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group agreed to pay the adviser fees of a bondholder group working with the cash-starved property developer to restructure debt, and to share more information with the creditors, according to people with knowledge of the agreement, who asked not to be named discussing private deal talks.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The creditors, advised by Moelis & Co. and Kirkland & Ellis, began to prepare for negotiations in October, after Evergrande delayed interest payments on one of its offshore bonds and reported that certain asset-sale plans had collapsed.

A representative for Houlihan Lokey Inc., which is advising the company, declined to comment. Representatives for the bondholder group didn’t return requests for comment.

Evergrande’s debt crisis has captured global attention as a reflection of larger risks lurking in the the Chinese property sector. Evergrande itself is the world’s most indebted real estate company, with about $300 billion of liabilities.

Earlier today, the Wall Street Journal reported details on the fee-paying deal, which is a standard arrangement in most U.S. debt restructurings.

The company’s offshore bonds are trading for pennies on the dollar on the cloudy outlook for a restructuring. Its 9.5% 2024 notes, the debt subject to the delayed payment in October, last traded around 13 cents on the dollar, according to Trace.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Oil Rises Above $103 With EU Working on New Russia Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil rallied above $100 a barrel after the European Union said it was working on new Russian sanctions, while Saudi Arabia hiked its prices for all its buyers. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWest Texas

  • Renault Considers Separating Electric Car Business, Finding Partner for Legacy Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Renault SA is exploring a possible breakup and initial public offering of its electric vehicle assets, according to analysts, a move that would transform the French automaker laid low by its ties to Russia. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talk

  • Investment firm files demand for arbitration against Morgan Stanley - WSJ

    The investment bank is at the center of an investigation into whether Wall Street banks told favored clients about pending sales, known as block trades, that they were hired to carry out quietly, the report said on Monday. Disruptive Technology alleges that Morgan Stanley leaked information ahead of the fund's sale of more than $300 million of Palantir Technologies Inc's shares in February 2021, resulting in millions in damage, the report added. A spokesperson for FINRA declined to comment on the report, while Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

  • Sri Lanka Default Seen ‘Inevitable’ as Bond Losses Deepen

    (Bloomberg) -- Sri Lankan bonds slumped after protests against soaring inflation and lengthy power cuts led to a cabinet reshuffle, adding to concern political turmoil will hamper the government’s ability to repay its debts in the face of a deepening economic crisis.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers

  • With capital markets jittery, private equity pounces to finance tech buyouts

    (Reuters) -When buyout firm Thoma Bravo LLC was seeking lenders to finance its acquisition of business software company Anaplan Inc last month, it skipped banks and went directly to private equity lenders including Blackstone Inc and Apollo Global Management Inc. Within eight days, Thoma Bravo secured a $2.6 billion loan based partly on annual recurring revenue, one of the largest of its kind, and announced the $10.7 billion buyout. The Anaplan deal was the latest example of what capital market insiders see as the growing clout of private equity firms' lending arms in financing leveraged buyouts, particularly of technology companies.

  • Tech shares boost Wall St; Twitter surges

    STORY: U.S. stocks rose on Monday, boosted by tech and a surge in Twitter shares.The Dow finished three tenths of a percent higher. The S&P 500 rose by eight tenths, and the Nasdaq closed up almost two percent higher.Twitter ended 27% higher after Elon Musk revealed a 9% stake in the company to become its largest shareholder.Angelo Zino is senior industry analyst at CFRA Research."At the end of the day, listen, he's only going to take an interest in a company like this if, one, he thinks he can make money from it, and given our view of this company being, you know, underappreciated given its asset base, we do think he will make money on this, and he already has to some extent."Shares of other social media companies including Meta and Snap climbed along with Twitter on Monday.Shares of Musk's Tesla also surged after the company reported record electric vehicle deliveries for the first quarter.Gains in Apple, Amazon and Microsoft also boosted the Nasdaq and S&P 500.But shares of Starbucks lost ground after former CEO Howard Schultz said the coffee chain will suspend billions of dollars of stock buybacks, as he returns this week as chief executive for a third time.

  • Why Selena Gomez Skipped the 2022 Grammys Despite Being Nominated

    Despite being nominated for her first-ever Grammy, Selena Gomez opted to skip tonight's Grammys ceremony in Las Vegas. Gomez was nominated for Best Latin Pop Album for Revelación.

  • Goldman Poll Finds Insurers With $13 Trillion Expect a U.S. Recession

    (Bloomberg) -- Insurance executives who oversee more than $13 trillion in assets expect the U.S. to enter a recession in the near future, according to an annual survey conducted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000What If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?Ukraine Update: More Talks Possible Even a

  • Blinken Says Ruble’s Recovery Is ‘Not Sustainable,’ Sees Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the ruble’s rebound is fueled by “a lot of manipulation” by Russian authorities and won’t be sustainable.Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Kyiv Warns Russia Is Adding Troops in MoldovaUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instead?“People are being prev

  • Elon Musk becomes Twitter’s largest shareholder with 9.2% stake

    Elon Musk takes a 9.2% stake in Twitter, shares spiked over 22% the morning of April 4, and the Tesla CEO became one of Twitter’s largest shareholders. Yahoo Finance’s Dan Howley and Julie Hyman explain further details.

  • Grammys 2022: Ratings tick up slightly from record lows

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down viewership for the 2022 Grammys and the outlook for award shows after another year of depressed ratings.

  • NCAA ticket prices plummet following Duke loss

    TickPick Co-Founder and Co-CEO Brett Goldberg joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss how Duke's loss has impacted the price of tickets for the NCAA Tournament's championship game.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    The stock market can be a fickle place, as we’ve seen this year. Starting early in January, all the main indexes fell, in a broad-based sell-off caused, at least in part, by worries over inflation and the Federal Reserve’s decision to start raising interest rates in response. The promised end of the central bank’s long-standing easy money policy spooked investors. The currents shifted in mid-March, however, after the Fed pulled the trigger with a quarter-point rate hike. The collective mind calm

  • AT&T's Megaspinoff of WarnerMedia Nears the Finish Line

    Telecom giant AT&T (NYSE: T) spent years, and tens of billions of dollars, attempting to turn itself into a media conglomerate. It acquired DirecTV to bolster its video business, and after nearly two years of legal wrangling, it successfully acquired Time Warner in an $85 billion deal that closed in June 2018. Time Warner, now known as WarnerMedia, brought with it valuable properties including Warner Bros, HBO, and Turner.

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two incredible bargains and one successful company to shy away from.

  • Morgan Stanley Says ‘Bear Market Rally’ Is Now Over

    (Bloomberg) -- The recent rebound in equity markets will prove short-lived, one of Wall Street’s most vocal bears said on Monday, advising investors to seek refuge in bonds as economic growth slows. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Elon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpUkraine Update: More Talks Possible Even as Bucha Outrage GrowsUkraine Update: Kyiv Warns Rus

  • 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in a Market Rebound

    The major stock market indices have been rising. Income investors could especially have a great opportunity to lock in attractive dividend yields right now. Here are three high-yield dividend stocks to buy in a market rebound.

  • Charlie Munger’s Thoughts on China and His 5 Favorite Stock Picks

    In this article, we discuss Charlie Munger’s thoughts on China and his 5 favorite stock picks. If you want to read about some more stocks in the Charlie Munger portfolio, go directly to Charlie Munger’s 2 Favorite Stock Picks. Charlie Munger, the founder and chief of Daily Journal Corporation, is one of the most famous […]

  • Goldman Sachs’ grim message for investors: Your portfolio will flatline this year—and that’s if you’re lucky

    Investors should watch closely the action in the bond markets.

  • 3 ​​Growth Stocks I Would Buy if I Were Building a Portfolio From Scratch

    Structuring a portfolio around a core group of high-quality stocks is critical, no matter what your investing experience is. Having stable companies that can weather the volatile storm in the stock market allows you to spread your wings and invest in other companies that might be riskier. First, diversity is your friend, and you should aim to have at least 20 to 25 stocks in your portfolio.