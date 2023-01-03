Evergrande chairman says 2023 crucial for home delivery, debt repayment

FILE PHOTO: Headquarters of China Evergrande Group in Shenzhen
·1 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - This will be a "crucial year" for China Evergrande Group to fulfil home delivery to buyers, company Chairman Hui Ka Yan said in a letter to employees on New Year's Day, adding he trusted the firm would be able to repay all its debt.

Saddled with over $300 billion in liabilities and undergoing a debt restructuring, the world's most indebted property developer has been struggling to repay its many creditors and suppliers and complete projects.

"I trust firmly, as long as the entire Evergrande staff ... does all the jobs solidly including completing construction, restoring sales, restoring operation, we will definitely be able to ensure home delivery ... (and) repay all kinds of debt and resolve risks," Hui said in the letter dated Jan. 1.

The firm had resumed construction in all 732 projects across the country in 2022, delivering 301,000 homes in total, he added.

The figures compared to 631 projects and 256,000 units in the first 11 months, according to a company filing last month.

In the December filing, the firm said its operation still faced significant challenges due to its substantial liabilities.

There was significant uncertainty on whether the resources for debt repayment could generate the expected value, it said, creating the differences between the group and its creditors on the terms of the debt restructuring plan.

Evergrande aimed to win creditors' approval for its debt restructuring proposals by as early as the end of February, the company said earlier.

(Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Stephen Coates)

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks Fluctuate as Yen and Gold Extend Gains: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks and currencies whipsawed on Tuesday as investors gauged the health of the Chinese economy and reassessed a nascent upswing in shares.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen FundsUS equity futures fluctuated and European contracts fell after

  • Saudi non-oil private sector activity eases in December

    Growth in Saudi Arabia's non-oil business activity slowed to a three-month low in December, a survey showed on Tuesday, although higher sales and strong demand ensured firms remained confident about the outlook for the coming year. The seasonally adjusted Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 56.9 in December from 58.5 in November. The Saudi government has estimated GDP growth of almost 9% in 2022, revised up from its earlier estimates, with the finance ministry attributing the adjustment largely to non-oil private sector activity.

  • Oil Fluctuates as Demand Concerns Dominate at Start of the Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil fluctuated in the year’s first session as looming slowdowns in major economies threatened to crimp near-term energy demand and traders assessed the possibility of interruptions to Russian crude flows.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert Over Frozen Fund

  • New China Foreign Minister Seeks Better US Ties in Blinken Call

    (Bloomberg) -- New Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang sought better Sino-US ties in a phone conversation with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on New Year’s Day, according to a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Beijing.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Slams Crypto Exec Barry Silbert

  • iPhone City Is Back at 90% Capacity After Covid Turmoil Subsides

    (Bloomberg) -- Foxconn Technology Group has brought the world’s largest iPhone plant to about 90% of anticipated peak capacity, suggesting Apple Inc.’s biggest main production partner has secured enough workers despite a Covid resurgence and recent staff upheaval.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss Sla

  • As Chinese Tourists Prepare to Travel Again, Some Countries Close Their Doors

    As COVID-19 cases surge in China, more than a dozen countries have announced new restrictions.

  • At least 14 dead in armed attack on prison in Mexican border city Juarez

    Mexican authorities said on Sunday at least 14 people died in an armed attack at a prison in the northern border city Juarez and two more died during a later armed aggression elsewhere in the city. The Chihuahua state prosecutor said in a statement that among those who died in the prison attack were 10 security personnel and four inmates, while another 13 were hurt and at least 24 escaped. The prosecutor said initial investigations found the attackers arrived at around 7 a.m. local time at the prison in armored vehicles and opened fire.

  • 5 Ways To Make $50,000 a Year in Passive Income

    Passive income is better than any side hustle because the money comes to you without you having to work for it. You'll read about all kinds of ways to generate passive income, but most won't earn the...

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....

  • Take Warren Buffett's Advice: Don't Buy Any Stock in 2023 Unless It Passes This Test

    The Oracle of Omaha won't even buy one share of a company if it doesn't meet this criterion.

  • How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times

    Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...

  • Good News For FTX Customers: The Bahamas Seized $3.5 billion in Assets

    The Securities Commission of The Bahamas says it is holding these assets pending transfer to clients and creditors.

  • ‘Things were way tougher’: Charlie Munger has a blunt message for whiners worried about 'hardship.' Here are the stocks keeping Warren Buffett's right-hand man happy in tough times

    The 98-year-old investing legend has spoken.

  • Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Curbed Stock Sales When Shares Slipped

    Nvidia stock saw its market value cut in half in 2022. CEO Jensen Huang sold far less stock in 2022 than the previous year.

  • ‘It’s a touchy subject’: My in-laws live in our basement. They gave us our 20% down payment. Should we charge them for renovations?

    ‘My in-laws pay the property taxes, and we pay monthly utilities and home-insurance costs. They do not pay rent.’

  • Dave Ramsey Thinks There's 'a Lot for Americans to Worry About When It Comes to Their Money.' Is He Right?

    Worrying about personal finance issues is not very fun. Unfortunately, many Americans are concerned about a wide variety of money matters right now. In fact, Ramsey recently indicated that "there's a lot for Americans to worry about when it comes to their money," listing factors such as high prices due to surging inflation as well as low rates of savings among many people across the country.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-notch dividend stocks, with yields of 7.2% and 8%, are ripe for the picking, while another income stock with a yield of nearly 70% could be in for a rough year.

  • Analysts Line up Their Top Picks for 2023

    Here we go. The new year is upon us, and in preparation, the Street’s analysts have been lining up their top picks for 2023. It’s a bit of cliché, but a fun one – and one that can also bring some interesting stocks to investors’ notice. Remember that the analysts have been watching the markets all year, keeping close track of past and current performance, and they’ve built up a picture that puts stocks into perspective. For the retail investor, the year’s accumulated analysis is a gold mine of d

  • 3 Important 401(k) Moves to Make at the Start of 2023

    The start of a new year is a great time to tackle important financial matters. Your employer's matching policy might change from one year to the next, so now's the time to learn what that match entails and what you have to do to get it. It may be that your employer will match 100% of your contributions for up to 5% of your salary.

  • Tesla Posts Record Q4 Deliveries of 405,000, But Misses Street Estimates

    Tesla had its best year for deliveries on record despite what it described as "significant COVID and supply chain related challenges" throughout the whole of 2022.