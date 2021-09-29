Evergrande Crisis Highlights Funding Risks for Developers

Alice Huang
·10 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group’s liquidity crisis is putting the spotlight on the health of the nation’s property sector, particularly junk-rated firms.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Such companies are facing increasingly tough conditions. Borrowing costs have surged amid fears of an Evergrande failure, with the yield on an index of dollar-denominated junk bonds climbing to about 15%, the highest in about a decade. Strict rules on leverage mean companies need to reduce debt, while measures to cool the housing market are damping sales.

There’s little indication the central government will ease pressure on indebted firms just yet. President Xi Jinping has made tackling financial risks in the housing market a priority this year, while there’s been no official word from Beijing about the ultimate fate of Evergrande. That means the property sector will continue to be a focus of investor worry as contagion spreads.

Below are the 10 property companies with some of the weakest returns this year in a Bloomberg Index of Chinese high-yield dollar bonds, through Monday. The list excludes firms that have already defaulted, as well as Evergrande. None of the companies had an immediate reply to Bloomberg’s emailed request for comments on Tuesday with the exception of China Aoyuan Group Ltd.:

Fantasia Holdings Group Co.

  • What’s the company: The Shenzhen-headquartered firm was founded in 1998 and operates across China, including Guangdong province and Shanghai

  • What’s the latest news: Moody’s Investors Service cut Fantasia’s rating deeper into junk territory on Monday. The private-banking units of Citigroup Inc. and Credit Suisse Group AG stopped accepting Fantasia bonds as collateral, according to a Bloomberg report. Share trading in the company was halted Wednesday pending an announcement on a “substantial” disposal.

  • What are its dollar bonds doing: Its 10.875%, 2024 bond fell to 31 cents on the dollar this week from 98 cents when issued in March. Its 6.95% dollar bond due December jumped as much as 14 cents to 80 cents on Wednesday following the filing, before paring gains

  • What’s the repayment schedule: Fantasia has $3.9 billion of dollar bonds outstanding, with a $208 million note due Oct. 4 and another $250 million bond due Dec. 17

  • Share performance year-to-date: -58% in Hong Kong

  • What’s it rated: B3/B/B (Moody’s/Fitch/S&P)

  • Financials: Cash and cash equivalents were $4.2 billion, versus $12.9 billion of liabilities as of June 30, according to its interim report

Central China Real Estate Ltd.

  • What’s the company: The Zhengzhou, Henan-based group was established in 1992 and is the largest developer in the province, according to S&P Global Ratings

  • What’s the latest news: Both Moody’s and S&P Global lowered their outlooks to negative this month, while affirming their ratings. The firm said it has set aside sufficient cash to repay a bond due November, while the company has been buying back its bonds

  • What are its dollar bonds doing: Its 7.65% note due 2023 fell to 65 cents this week from 95 cents in July

  • What’s the repayment schedule: The company has $2.9 billion of dollar bonds outstanding, with a $400 million bond due Nov. 8

  • Share performance year-to-date: -37% in Hong Kong

  • What’s it rated: Ba3/BB-/B+ (Moody’s/Fitch/S&P)

  • Financials: $1.7 billion of cash and cash equivalents, compared with $23 billion of liabilities as of June 30, according to its interim report

China South City Holdings Ltd.

  • What’s the company: Founded in 2002, Hong Kong-based China South City has projects in cities including Shenzhen and Nanchang

  • What’s the latest news: S&P Global revised its outlook to negative this month, saying the firm “may run down its cash buffers to meet large offshore maturities” while it “may not be able to refinance at reasonable costs.” Moody’s withdrew its B3 rating for its own business reasons

  • What are its dollar bonds doing: Its 11.95% 2023 bond fell to 61 cents this week from 93 cents when issued in March

  • What’s the repayment schedule: Outstanding dollar bonds total $1.6 billion, with a $348 million dollar note due February

  • Share performance year-to-date: -43% in Hong Kong

  • What’s it rated: B/B (Fitch/S&P)

  • Financials: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $442 million as of March 31, compared with $10 billion of total liabilities, according to its interim report

Yuzhou Group Holdings Co.

  • What’s the company: Founded in 1994, Shanghai and Shenzhen-based Yuzhou had over 179 projects under development in 39 cities as of June 30

  • What’s the latest news: Yuzhou sold a $200 million 2023 green note at 9.95% last month, as well as a $120 million 2022 green note at 8.5% in September Fitch Ratings affirmed its rating with a stable outlook

  • What are its dollar bonds doing: A 7.85% note due 2026 has fallen to 69 cents on the dollar from 105 cents in March

  • What’s the repayment schedule: Yuzhou has $5.6 billion of dollar bonds outstanding. The next maturity is a $242 million note due in January

  • Share performance year-to-date: -61% in Hong Kong

  • What’s it rated: B1/B+ (Moody’s/Fitch)

  • Financials: Cash and cash equivalents of $3.2 billion as of June 30, compared with liabilities of $21.5 billion, according to its interim report

Zhongliang Holdings Group Co.

  • What’s the company: Shanghai-based Zhongliang operates in 155 cities in 25 provinces and municipalities, according to its semi-annual report

  • What’s the latest news: Zhongliang has been buying back its outstanding dollar notes despite volatility in its bond prices

  • What are its dollar bonds doing: Its 9.5% 2022 bond dropped to 74 cents in July from around par in May, before bouncing back to 85 cents this week

  • What’s the repayment schedule: $1.2 billion of dollar bonds outstanding, including a $200 million bond due Nov. 22

  • Share performance year-to-date: -25% in Hong Kong

  • What’s it rated: B1/B+/B+ (Moody’s/Fitch/S&P)

  • Financials: Zhongliang had cash and cash equivalents of $4.4 billion as of June 30, compared with $40 billion liabilities, according to its interim report

Xinyuan Real Estate Co.

  • What’s the company: Founded in 1997 in Henan province, Beijing-based Xinyuan now has more than 100 projects in more than 20 cities in China, as well as overseas, according to its website

  • What’s the latest news: Fitch slashed the company’s rating by one notch to CCC earlier this month, citing “heightened refinancing risk” on the firm’s upcoming maturity in October. S&P also recently downgraded Xinyuan to CCC with a negative outlook, before withdrawing the rating at the company’s request

  • What are its dollar bonds doing: Its 14% 2024 bond fell to 44 cents last week from around par earlier this year

  • What’s the repayment schedule: The firm has $760 million of bonds outstanding, with a $229 million note due Oct. 15

  • Share performance year-to-date: -23% in New York

  • What’s it rated: CCC/WR (Fitch/S&P)

  • Financials: Cash and restricted cash was $1.1 billion as of Sept. 30, 2020, versus $6.5 billion liabilities, according to its earnings report

Ronshine China Holdings Ltd.

  • What’s the company: Shanghai-based Ronshine was established in 2003 and is focused on the Yangtze River Delta area. The company had a total of 282 projects as of June 30

  • What’s the latest news: Moody’s, Fitch and S&P Global all downgraded the firm this month. Concern centered around the company’s profitability given the “high” cost of its land acquisitions in recent years and local government curbs limiting the price of sales

  • What are its dollar bonds doing: Ronshine’s 8.1% note due 2023 fell to 74 cents this week from 98 cents in July

  • What’s the repayment schedule: $3.2 billion of bonds outstanding, with a $150 million dollar note due Dec. 3

  • Share performance year-to-date: -34% in Hong Kong

  • What’s it rated: B2/B+/B (Moody’s/Fitch/S&P)

  • Financials: Cash and cash equivalents of $3.3 billion and liabilities of $30 billion as of June 30

Yango Group Co.

  • What’s the company: Shanghai-based Yango has nearly 300 projects in over 100 cities across China, with its main projects located in Fujian province, the Yangtze River Delta and the Pearl River Delta, according to company statements and its website

  • What’s the latest news: Yango sent a notice to investors earlier this month to deny “rumors in the market that our trust and commercial bills are overdue,” saying that “existing trust loans and other debts are paid normally”. The firm has been repurchasing bonds in both onshore and offshore markets. Fitch affirmed its rating on the company with a stable outlook

  • What are its dollar bonds doing: A 7.5% bond due 2025 plunged to 68 cents this week from about 103 cents at beginning of the year

  • What’s the repayment schedule: Outstanding bonds total $2.3 billion, with a $200 million bond maturing in January

  • Share performance year-to-date: -34% in Shenzhen

  • What’s it rated: B1/B+ (Moody’s/Fitch)

  • Financials: Cash and cash equivalents totaled $5.2 billion as of June 30, versus $815 million short-term debt, $7.8 billion long-term debt and $13 billion contract liabilities

Guangzhou R&F Properties Co.

  • What’s the company: Founded in 1994, the Guangzhou-based firm’s businesses include property development, management and hotel services. It has developed more than 450 projects in over 140 cities and regions globally, according to its website. The company also owns 91 deluxe hotels managed by third parties, according to its 2020 report

  • What’s the latest news: The firm on Sept. 20 announced a deal to receive $1 billion in short-term financing from top executives, giving it enough liquidity to meet near-term obligations. That came after a Moody’s downgrade earlier in the month on refinancing risks

  • What are its dollar bonds doing: A 2023 bond dropped to as low as 53 cents this month from 99 cents in July, before recovering to 73 cents following news of the liquidity injection

  • What’s the repayment schedule: Outstanding dollar bonds total $5.1 billion, according to Bloomberg-compiled data, with a $725 million bond due in January

  • Share performance year-to-date: -48% in Hong Kong

  • What’s it rated: B2/B+/B (Moody’s/Fitch/S&P)

  • Financials: Cash and cash equivalents were $2 billion as of June 30, while liabilities were $51 billion, according to its interim report

China Aoyuan Group Ltd.

  • What’s the company: Founded in 1996, Aoyuan is based in Guangdong with a focus on the Greater Bay Area

  • What’s the latest news: The company said this week two firms, one controlled by its chairman, would invest a combined HK$1 billion ($128 million) for a 9.3% equity stake in the builder. The news lifted Aoyuan’s shares and bonds

  • What are its dollar bonds doing: Its 5.98% note due 2025 dropped to as low as 72 cents this week from 96 cents in June. It last traded at 75 cents

  • What’s the repayment schedule: Firm has $3.2 billion of dollar bonds outstanding, with the next maturity of $188 million due in January

  • Share performance year-to-date: -48% in Hong Kong

  • What’s it rated: B1/BB/B+ (Moody’s/Fitch/S&P)

  • Financials: Bank balances and cash of $9.4 billion, while liabilities were $40.7 billion as of June 30, according to its interim report

  • What does the company say: It’s “committed to sound financial management to ensure fund safety and maintain good liquidity”

(An earlier version of this story was corrected to make clear some bonds of Fantasia, Central China and Guangzhou R&F were maturing rather than callable.)

(Updates to add Fantasia news in sixth paragraph.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Power Crisis to Kick Off Global Race for Coal Imports

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s power crisis looks set to spur it to import more coal from a wider range of producers, putting it into competition with European and Indian buyers that are also snapping up more of the dirtiest fossil fuel. Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Rise of the Pand

  • CNN quits Facebook in Australia, citing defamation risk

    CNN said it has stopped posting articles on Australian Facebook Inc pages, citing a court ruling that publishers are liable for defamation in public comments and the social media firm's refusal to help it disable comments in the country. The move makes CNN, which is owned by AT&T Inc, the first major news organisation to pull its Australian Facebook presence since the country's high court ruled this month that publishers were legally responsible for comments posted below stories - even if the stories themselves were not defamatory. CNN does not feature prominently in Australian media consumption, but the decision could have reverberations across the industry if other outlets followed suit.

  • China seeks to calm power supply fears as crunch bites

    China's all-powerful economic planning agency waded into the country's power crunch on Wednesday, attempting to reassure residents and businesses in areas hardest hit by shortages that it has the coal use and supply situation under close watch. The state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said it has asked local governments to closely monitor coal use and stocks at power plants and to improve fulfilment of medium- and long-term contracts to supply thermal coal. The move comes as electricity shortages continue to paralyse parts of the world's no. 2 economy in various regions, particularly the northeast.

  • Asian shares stumble as U.S. yields, dollar hold firm

    Asian shares lost ground on Wednesday, tracking declines on Wall Street as investors fretted over economic uncertainties that caused a spike in U.S. benchmark bond yields and pushed the dollar to a more than 10-month high. Doubts are re-emerging over the global recovery at a time when the U.S. Federal Reserve is set to taper stimulus and the Biden Administration is stuck in contentious debt ceiling negotiations that could lead to a government shutdown. "We think (10-year treasury yields) are likely to around 1.5% to 1.75%, so they obviously still have room to go," said Daniel Lam, senior cross-asset strategist at Standard Chartered.

  • Evergrande to Raise $1.5 Billion by Selling Bank Stake to State-Owned Firm

    China Evergrande plans to raise about $1.5 billion by selling a minority stake in a Chinese bank to a state-owned enterprise, an indication that authorities in the country are moving to contain the fallout from its financial difficulties.

  • 24 MBA Applications. 19 Dings In A Row. Then He Graduated First In His Class & A Job At BCG

    After 19 rejections in a row, Ed Luggen got into Emory University’s Goizueta School of Business and graduated top of class “I wrote 24 applications over two years and was turned down nineteen times ... The post 24 MBA Applications. 19 Dings In A Row. Then He Graduated First In His Class & A Job At BCG appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • China’s Coal Shortage Means Higher Prices for the World

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s top coal consumer, is in dire need of more supply and is willing to pay any price -- a move that threatens to leave less fuel for energy-starved rivals.Most Read from BloombergThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in LondonThe Unstoppable Appeal of Highway ExpansionHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureWith winter on the wa

  • Gordon Ramsay Says The Best Meal He Ever Made Was For Princess Diana

    On a recent episode of 'Gordon, Gino and Fred Go Greek!' Gordon talked about the best meal he ever made—one for the "beautiful" and "gracious" Princess Diana.

  • I lost everything during the 2008 crash. I didn’t have a car for 7 years, and I was homeless. I’m still worried

    It sounds like you may need a third party — a financial adviser or financial therapist — to show you on paper that you can afford to live within your means for many years to come. Having a worthy financial goal will give you something solid to focus on, instead of a blank canvas of what could happen in the future.

  • Nigeria to become first country in Africa to launch CBDC

    The Central Bank of Nigeria’s eNaira website has gone live ahead of schedule. And, in the 24 hours following the launch, it received more than a million hits.

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • This Stock Could Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million by 2030

    In the coming decade, artificial intelligence (AI) will transform many industries, boosting productivity and efficiency. More importantly, Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) looks like a smart way to cash in on that trend. Powered by a unique business model and a strong growth strategy, Lemonade is disrupting the multi-trillion dollar insurance industry.

  • Is AT&T Inc. (T) A Good Stock To Buy?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We at Insider Monkey have plowed through 873 13F filings that hedge funds and well-known value investors are required to file by the SEC. The 13F […]

  • JPMorgan warns of shift to Ethereum futures

    The continued divergence away from Bitcoin futures towards Ethereum futures is something to be concerned about, say analysts from JPMorgan.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Dropped Again Today

    Shares of semiconductor manufacturer Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) dropped 4.3% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday -- and sure, most stocks on the stock market are down today. As Game Rant reports, "While graphics cards have become near impossible to acquire during the pandemic" (depriving Nvidia of revenue and profits it might otherwise have earned were it able to satisfy all the demand that is out there), its rival Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) "has largely kept its cutting-edge CPUs in supply." If that's the case, and if it's a trend that continues, then there would appear to be a chance that Intel will gain back market share that it might have lost to Nvidia during the pandemic.

  • Why Lucid Group Stock Jumped Today

    The Lucid Air sedan reportedly gets featured in a TV series ahead of a crucial week that could see big updates from the EV maker.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Break Out

    “You only get one shot” Eminem famously sang on “Lose Yourself.” That might have been true in the cutthroat music business the Detroit rapper was trying to break into, but the nice thing for investors is that Eminem’s problem doesn’t apply to the stock market. While investors constantly rue missed opportunities, ruminating on a never-ending list of “if onlys,” the fact is there are always new opportunities in the public markets, it’s just finding them that’s the problem. A helping hand here woul