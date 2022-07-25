Evergrande: Crisis-hit property giant faces deadline after bosses quit

·3 min read
Police officers walk past the China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong.
Police officers walk past the China Evergrande Centre in Hong Kong.

Embattled Chinese real estate giant Evergrande is expected to deliver a preliminary restructuring plan this week, following the exit of two bosses.

The firm says its chief executive and finance head have resigned, after an internal probe found that they misused around $2bn (£1.7bn) in loans.

Evergrande has more than $300bn in liabilities and defaulted on its debts late last year.

The crisis has spooked traders who fear contagion in China's property sector.

On Friday, Evergrande said it found that chief executive Xia Haijun and chief financial officer Pan Darong were involved in diverting 13.4bn yuan ($2bn; £1.7bn) in loans secured by its property services unit to the wider group.

The firm said in a filing to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange that Mr Xia and Mr Pan had resigned because of their "involvement in the arrangement of the pledges".

In a separate statement, it said the funds "were transferred and diverted back to the group via third parties and were used for the general operations of the group".

Evergrande added that it was in talks with its property services unit over a repayment plan.

A $2.6bn deal to sell a majority stake in the unit to a rival developer fell through in October.

Evergrande, which is the world's most indebted property developer, had been struggling to make payments on its over $300bn of liabilities and missed a crucial repayment deadline on its offshore debt in December.

Its shares have fallen by more than 75% over the last year in Hong Kong and have been suspended from trading for months.

The company is scheduled to announce a preliminary plan to restructure its debts before next week.

China's property crisis is estimated to have wiped more than a trillion dollars off the value of the sector last year.

The very serious potential fallout from Evergrande collapsing has led some analysts to suggest that Beijing may step in.

On Monday, Japanese banking giant Nomura said "an increasing number of developers have failed to repay their debt and continue their construction works" since the Evergrande crisis.

Also on Monday, financial information provider Redd reported that China planned to start a real estate fund to support over a dozen property developers, including Evergrande.

The fund could be worth up to 300bn yuan, according to the report, which cited anonymous sources.

Home sales in China have fallen for 11 consecutive months, official data shows. That is the longest slump since China created a private property market in the late 1990s.

Several Chinese developers have halted the construction of homes that had already been sold, because of concerns over cash flow.

In recent weeks, some home buyers have threatened to stop paying their mortgages until the work restarts.

More than 200 projects by at least 80 developers have been affected, according to the Shanghai-based E-house China Research and Development Institution.

The China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission has pledged to help local governments in "guaranteeing the delivery of homes," state media reported.

You may also be interested in:

Recommended Stories

  • Juan Soto trade: Nationals reportedly seeking 'four to five young players'

    Alex Pavlovic explains what the Washington Nationals are looking for in any potential Juan Soto deal, according to Fox Sports' Ken Rosenthal.

  • Chinese woman seeking to freeze her eggs loses court case

    An unmarried woman in China has lost a court challenge seeking to freeze her eggs, highlighting concerns about a lack of technology options for Chinese people who consider delaying parenthood. Teresa Xu, now 34, sued a Beijing hospital in December 2019, accusing it of violating her rights by refusing to freeze her eggs due to her marital status, in a landmark case of a Chinese woman fighting for her reproductive rights. It is difficult for healthy women in China to access assisted-birth technology to delay their childbearing.

  • When Fed meets this week to boost key interest rate again, how big is big enough?

    This is a debate that will be on the table when the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting committee meets around a big oval conference table in Washington, D.C., this week.

  • Exclusive-Sherman, Kennedy to visit Solomons, where fathers fought and U.S. now vies with China

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and U.S. Ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy plan next month to visit the Solomon Islands, where their fathers fought in World War Two and the United States is in a modern-day battle for influence with strategic rival China. Sherman and her delegation will commemorate the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal during her Aug. 6-8 visit and meet with senior officials "to highlight the enduring relationship between the United States and Solomon Islands" and plans to open a U.S. embassy in the capital, Honiara, a senior State Department official told Reuters on Sunday.

  • China vows privacy, information protection in using digital yuan

    China will fully respect privacy and protect personal information in using the digital yuan, state media quoted a senior central bank official as saying on Sunday, as Beijing encourages greater adoption of e-CNY. Limited anonymity is a key feature of the digital yuan, Mu Changchun, director-general of the central bank's Digital Currency Research Institute said, noting it ensures reasonable anonymous transactions. The People's Bank of China is a front-runner in developing and issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC), which in the case of the e-CNY will be a traceable replacement for notes and coins.

  • 8 of the Cheapest Countries to Retire Around the World

    Where to retire cheaply abroad — and how much you could save in each destination.

  • Home Front by Budge Huskey: Trying to buy at the ‘right time’ can lead to regret

    Sitting on the housing market sideline during inflationary times results in ultimately paying a premium for hesitating.

  • China's population expected to start to shrink before 2025

    China's population has slowed significantly and is expected to start to shrink ahead of 2025, the state backed Global Times reported, citing a senior health official. The number of births in central Hunan province fell below 500,000 for the first time in nearly 60 years, the Global Times said. Only China's southern Guangdong province has had more than 1 million new births, it said.

  • Lego Jumped through Hoops to Ensure Its Daytona SP3 Set Mirrored the Full-Size Ferrari

    Lego's 3778-piece Ferrari Daytona SP3 set is so detailed the Danish brand created a dozen new parts to ensure the plastic car matched its full-size counterpart.

  • Zelenskyy: Attack on Odesa is a blow to Russia's political positions

    Roman Petrenko - Saturday, 23 July 2022, 23:46 President Volodymyr Zelenskyy believes that Russia has lost its political credibility and any lingering supporters of entering agreements with the aggressor country due to the missile attack on Odesa on the morning of 23 July.

  • Lavrov plans to "save" Ukrainians from the "Zelenskyy regime"

    ROMAN PETRENKO - SUNDAY, 24 JULY 2022, 19:09 Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has said that the occupying country will help the people of Ukraine to get rid of an "anti-people and anti-historical regime".

  • Asian shares start week lower, tracking Wall St retreat

    Asian shares opened mostly lower on Monday after a retreat on Wall Street spurred by disappointing economic data and corporate earnings. Oil prices also slipped. Investors are awaiting the next move by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which is expected to raise its key interest rate again on Wednesday as it strives to beat back inflation.

  • Biden has upper respiratory infection but ‘doing just fine’ says White House pandemic coordinator

    President Biden is “doing just fine” as of last night as he weathers COVID-19, White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said Sunday. “I checked in with his team late last night. He was feeling well. He had a good day yesterday. He’s got a viral syndrome, an upper respiratory infection, that is, and he’s…

  • 17 dead, 3 hospitalized after suspected migrant vessel capsizes, Bahamian officials say

    At least 17 people are dead and three more hospitalized after a suspected Haitian migrant vessel capsized off the coast of the Bahamas, Bahamian officials said.

  • A 75-Year-Old Harvard Grad Is Propelling China's AI Ambitions

    (Bloomberg) -- At a time when the US and China are divided on everything from economics to human rights, artificial intelligence is still a point of particular friction. With the potential to revolutionize everything from food production and health care to financial markets and surveillance, it’s a technology that sparks both optimism and paranoia. Most Read from BloombergSergey Brin Ordered Sale of Musk Investments After Affair: WSJVW Billionaire Clan Plotted CEO Ouster as He Was on US TripFed

  • 5 Best Chinese Stocks: Tech Crackdown, Covid Fears Return

    Here are July's best Chinese stocks to buy and watch. Hopes for new stimulus and EV subsidies have helped Chinese stocks, but are crackdowns over?

  • Patrick Mahomes’ willingness to take less should help the Chiefs with other players, but is it?

    When Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes signed his long-term contract two years ago, it was obvious that his decade-plus commitment to the team would eventually become obsolete. It’s already happening. Mahomes, who like anyone else wouldn’t tell the world that he may have made a mistake, defended the decision to commit for so long and, relative [more]

  • EW San Diego Comic-Con 2022: Live with The Resort

    Watch our Entertainment Weekly video interview live from San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

  • Student Loan Forgiveness: This New Waiver Makes It Simpler Than Ever To Shed Your Loan

    Department of Education Secretary Miguel Cardona is urging Americans to apply to the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program (PSLF) to see if they're eligible. At the same time, the Biden...

  • Food Stamps: What Is the Most Money You Can Make To Qualify?

    In 2019, 35.7 million people relied on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) to eat, according to the Annie E. Casey Foundation, but enrollment had been steadily declining since 2013....