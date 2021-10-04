Evergrande: Debt-laden China developer's shares suspended

An aerial photo taken of the hometown of Xu Jiayin, chairman of Evergrande Group, in Jutaigang Village, Gaoxian Township, Taikang County, Zhoukou city, Henan Province, China.

Trading in Evergrande shares has been suspended after bondholders in the world's most heavily indebted property developer reportedly said the firm had missed interest payments.

Shares in its property services businesses were also suspended.

The Hong Kong Stock Exchange did not say why trading had been halted or who initiated the suspensions.

It comes amid reports that a rival real estate firm is reportedly set to buy a majority stake in an Evergrande unit.

Evergrande's problems have rocked markets over concerns about its more than $300bn (£222bn) of debt.

Shares of the China-based company's and its Evergrande Property Services Group unit were halted and "all structured products relating to the company will also be halted from trading," a regulatory filing with the Hong Kong stock exchange said.

Meanwhile, rival Hong Kong-listed property firm Hopson Development is set to buy a 51% stake in Evergrande Real Estate for around $5bn, according to Chinese new outlet Calian Press.

Hopson has not yet commented on the report but has suspended trading in its shares, pending an announcement "in relation to a major transaction".

Evergrande shares have fallen by almost 80% since the start of this year.

Hong Kong's benchmark share index was more than 2.25% lower in Monday morning trade.

What has been happening with Evergrande?

In recent weeks Evergrande has struggled to make payments to investors in its bonds and wealth management products.

Last Thursday, the cash-strapped group said that its wealth management business had made a 10% repayment on its products , which are mainly owned by Chinese retail investors,.

That contrasts with reports of overseas bondholders saying the company had failed to make interest payments by the date they were due.

The hugely indebted property giant reportedly missed interest payments to overseas investors last week for the second time in a matter of days. It was due to pay foreign bond holders $47.5m by Wednesday.

But bondholders told Reuters news agency and Bloomberg that they were yet to receive any payment.

Under agreements with investors, the company has a 30-day grace period before the missed payments officially become a default.

Evergrande has interest debt payments of more than $160m due in the next month.

The company's total liabilities are equal to around 2% of China's gross domestic product.

That has triggered concerns that its problems could spread through the world's second largest economy and send shockwaves around the global financial system.