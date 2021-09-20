Evergrande: Embattled China property giant sparks economy fears

·3 min read
A man and children cycle past the Guangzhou FC football stadium, which is being built by Evergrande.
Evergrande is currently building a new stadium for its football team, Guangzhou FC

Chinese company Evergrande has started to repay investors in its wealth management business with property, as the world's most indebted real estate developer faces a key test this week.

Major banks have reportedly been told that they won't receive interest payments on loans that are due Monday, while interest payments of $84m (£61m) on the firm's bonds are also due on Thursday.

The company's shares fell by 15% in Hong Kong trade on Monday.

The property giant's deepening debt problems have triggered fears over the impact its potential collapse could have on China's economy.

Why is Evergrande in trouble?

Evergrande grew to be one of China's biggest companies by borrowing more than $300bn (£217bn).

Last year, Beijing brought in new rules to control the amount owed by big real estate developers.

The new measures led Evergrande to offer its properties at major discounts to ensure money was coming in to keep the business afloat.

Now, it is struggling to meet the interest payments on its debts.

This uncertainty has seen Evergrande's share price tumble by around 85% this year. Its bonds have also been downgraded by global credit ratings agencies.

Why would it matter if Evergrande collapses?

There are several reasons why Evergrande's problems are serious.

Firstly, many people bought property from Evergrande even before building work began. They have paid deposits and could potentially lose that money if it goes bust.

There are also the companies that do business with Evergrande. Firms including construction and design firms and materials suppliers are at risk of incurring major losses, which could force them into bankruptcy.

The third is the potential impact on China's financial system.

"The financial fallout would be far reaching. Evergrande reportedly owes money to around 171 domestic banks and 121 other financial firms," the Economist Intelligence Unit's (EIU) Mattie Bekink told the BBC.

If Evergrande defaults, banks and other lenders may be forced to lend less.

This could lead to what is known as a credit crunch, when companies struggle to borrow money at affordable rates.

A credit crunch would be very bad news for the world's second largest economy, because companies that can't borrow find it difficult to grow, and in some cases are unable to continue operating.

This may also unnerve foreign investors, who could see China as a less attractive place to put their money.

Is Evergrande 'too big to fail'?

The very serious potential fallout of such a heavily-indebted company collapsing has led some analysts to suggest that Beijing may step in to rescue it.

The EIU's Mattie Bekink thinks so: "Rather than risk disrupting supply chains and enraging homeowners, we think the government will probably find a way to ensure Evergrande's core business survives."

Others though are not sure.

In a post on China's chat app and social media platform WeChat, the influential editor-in-chief of state-backed Global Times newspaper Hu Xijin said Evergrande should not rely on a government bailout and instead needs to save itself.

This also chimes with Beijing's aim to rein in corporate debt, which means that such a high profile bailout could be seen as setting a bad example.

What does Evergrande do?

Businessman Hui Ka Yan founded Evergrande, formerly known as the Hengda Group, in 1996 in Guangzhou, southern China.

Evergrande Real Estate currently owns more than 1,300 projects in more than 280 cities across China.

The broader Evergrande Group now encompasses far more than just real estate development.

Its businesses range from wealth management, making electric cars and food and drink manufacturing. It even owns one of country's biggest football teams - Guangzhou FC.

Mr Hui has a personal fortune of around $10.6bn, according to Forbes.

Reporting by Peter Hoskins and Katie Silver

You may also be interested in:

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Asean Central Banks to Keep Policy Steady: HSBC’s Incalcaterra

    Sep.19 -- Joseph Incalcaterra, chief Asean economist at HSBC Holdings PLC, discusses the economic recovery in Southeast Asia, central bank policies and his outlook for the region. He speaks on “Bloomberg Markets: Asia.”

  • Apple’s ‘Ted Lasso’ Emmy Wins Give Boost to Streaming Strategy

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc.’s “Ted Lasso,” a show about a U.S. football coach who moves to England to lead a soccer team, was crowned television’s best comedy, a breakthrough for the giant tech company’s efforts to build its Apple TV+ service.In addition to best comedy, the show’s star and co-creator, Jason Sudeikis, won best comedy actor. Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein nabbed awards for best supporting actress and actor for their work in the series. Jean Smart was voted best actress in a c

  • Universal Studios Beijing draws eager throngs amid uneasy U.S.-China ties

    Universal Studios' Beijing resort opened its doors to the public on Monday after a two-decade wait, including delays because of COVID-19. The park will be U.S.-based Universal's largest and its fifth globally. It is also a first for Beijing, which lacks a big branded theme park to rival the Disney resorts in Shanghai and Hong Kong.

  • Safety flows extend dollar rally ahead of Fed

    The dollar rallied to a month-high in Asia on Monday as looming catastrophe at indebted developer China Evergrande added extra nerves to a cautious mood, with investors bracing for the Federal Reserve to take another step towards tapering this week. In trade thinned by holidays in Japan, China and South Korea, the euro fell 0.1% to $1.1710, its lowest since late August. The Australian dollar fell 0.5% to a three-week low of $0.7227 while sterling and the kiwi also hit multi-week troughs on the rising greenback.

  • Douyin, China's version of TikTok, is capping time on its platform for users under 14 to 40 minutes a day

    The platform's "youth mode" also locks users under 14 out of the platform from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. every day.

  • Fauci said a COVID-19 vaccine will be available to young children in the fall

    It's likely that the Pfizer vaccine will get authorization for use in young children before the Moderna vaccine, he said.

  • The dwindling supply of homes may be poised for a turnaround, cooling the red-hot market

    The American housing market has been red hot. The combination of low borrowing rates, strong demand for more living and work-from-home space as the pandemic wears on, and tight supply have driven up prices.

  • As France launches an even better high-speed train, why is the US still so behind?

    France's unveiling of a cheaper, more eco-friendly high-speed TGV is a reminder of how far the US has to go

  • $1M Is No Longer the Standard Nest Egg – Here’s How Much Most Americans Think You Actually Need To Retire

    A common financial rule of thumb is that you should have $1 million saved for retirement, but this piece of advice may now be outdated -- you may actually need roughly double that. At least, that's...

  • Hong Kong leads equity sell-off as Evergrande fears spread

    Asian markets sank Monday on fears about contagion from a possible collapse of teetering property giant China Evergrande, while sentiment was also dragged by the Federal Reserve's plans to taper monetary policy, surging Delta infections and signs of weakness in the global recovery.

  • Why Is Everyone Talking About the Mega Backdoor Roth IRA?

    The mega backdoor Roth IRA is a tactic that can supercharge your retirement savings and help you shelter investment growth from taxes in retirement. Using the mega backdoor could allow you to contribute up to $38,500 to a Roth IRA per year. The House Ways and Means Committee thinks it's a loophole that only benefits wealthy Americans, and it should be closed.

  • Microsoft Is About to Return an Absurd Amount of Cash to Shareholders

    While high-growth, meme, and cryptocurrency stocks get all the attention these days, cloud giant Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) just continues to do what it's always done under CEO Satya Nadella: mint money and return it to shareholders. Similarly, older investors looking for value stocks and dividends shouldn't dismiss Microsoft either. Does it have a high dividend?

  • Got $100,000? These Dividend Stocks Can Collectively Net You Almost $8,700 in Annual Income

    With yields ranging from 7.4% to 10.2%, these ultra-high-yield stocks can pad investors' pocketbooks.

  • Litecoin Millionaires Soar to 950 During Wal-Mart Price Action

    According to information released by crypto-data aggregator BitInfoCharts, there are a total of 950 Litecoin addresses right now which hold LTC tokens valued at over USD 1,000,000. This means that at least 950 people have reached ‘millionaire’ status, thanks to their Litecoin crypto holdings, not counting those who have LTC spread across multiple different accounts.

  • You’re suddenly rich — so how do you handle your money now?

    1. Decide who is your one trusted advisor—then build a support team around that person. You should take the time to identify your one trusted advisor and build a team of other professionals around him or her. Frequently, the newly wealthy have previously been working with one professional, such as an accountant, financial advisor or insurance broker, and continue relying on that same professional as their primary source of advice.

  • Should You Be Worried About a Stock Market Crash? Here's What the Data Suggests

    Since bottoming out on March 23, 2020, the benchmark index has more than doubled in value. To be upfront, we're never going to know precisely when a stock market crash will begin, how long it'll last, or how steep the decline will be. With that being said, there are a number of figures which suggest a stock market crash could be on the horizon.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • 5 Game-Changing Stocks That Can Turn $200,000 Into $1 Million (or More) in 10 Years

    Although the stock market is completely unpredictable in the short term, history has shown time and again that patience is rewarded over the long run. The annual fees these members pay buoy relatively thin retail margins and allow Amazon to continually undercut brick-and-mortar retailers on price.

  • 3 Retirement Expenses People Never Think About -- But Should

    Everyone deals with these expenses in retirement, but only some people are wise enough to start planning now.

  • The days of full covid coverage are over. Insurers are restoring deductibles and co-pays, leaving patients with big bills.

    Jamie Azar left a rehab hospital in Tennessee this week with the help of a walker after spending the entire month of August in the ICU and on a ventilator. She had received a shot of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in mid-July but tested positive for the coronavirus within 11 days and nearly died. Now Azar, who earns about $36,000 a year as the director of a preschool at a Baptist church in Georgia, is facing thousands of dollars in medical expenses that she can't afford.Subscribe to The Post Most