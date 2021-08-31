Evergrande Flags Default Risk as Liquidity Crunch Intensifies

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group said it risks defaulting on its debt if it falls short in efforts to raise cash by offloading assets, selling properties and bringing in new investors.

“The group has risks of defaults on borrowings and cases of litigation outside of its normal course of business,” the Shenzhen-based company said in an earnings statement on Tuesday.

Net income fell 29% to 10.5 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in the six months ended June 30 from a year earlier, the company said, in line with a profit warning issued last week.

The result underscores the challenge for billionaire founder Hui Ka Yan to reduce the group’s debt while also sustaining profitability, as it resorts to asset sales and price discounts to raise cash. Evergrande’s bonds and shares have tumbled this year, with investor confidence in its ability to repay borrowings hovering at record lows.

Evergrande said some property development payables were overdue, leading to the suspension of work on some projects. The company is negotiating with suppliers and construction contractors to resume work on the projects, it added.

“The group will do its utmost to continue its operations and endeavor to deliver properties to customers as scheduled,” it said.

Evergrande’s dollar bonds fell after the report. An 8.75% note due 2025 was on pace to set a fresh record low in falling 0.4 cent on the dollar to 35.8 cents, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Shares of Evergrande earlier closed 0.7% lower, taking this year’s decline to 71%.

The earnings slump follows two consecutive years of declining profit. In a rare move, Evergrande said it has no plans to hold a news conference on the latest results.

Investors are seeking clues on Evergrande’s progress toward improving its financial health amid disputes with suppliers and government warnings to address its debt woes. The crisis at the real estate giant could roil China’s economy, raising questions over whether it might receive state support.

Evergrande’s liabilities nudged up 1% to 1.97 trillion yuan in the six months, while total borrowings dropped.

Its debt shrank to 572 billion yuan, the lowest in five years, according to Bloomberg calculations based on the results. That’s down 20% from 717 billion yuan at the end of last year and 15% from 674 billion yuan in March. It said in March it plans to reduce the borrowings further to 350 billion yuan or less by June 2023.

Revenue recognized from projects delivered plunged 17% to 222 billion yuan, the lowest for the same period in four years, the results showed.

