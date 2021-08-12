Evergrande Gets Loan Extensions From Several Major Creditors

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- At least three major creditors to China Evergrande Group have given it more time to repay maturing loans, according to people familiar with the matter, offering some relief for the cash-strapped developer as it fends off a string of demands for unpaid dues.

China Minsheng Banking Corp., China Zheshang Bank Co. and Shanghai Pudong Development Bank Co. have agreed to give the developer extensions on some project loans, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the discussions are private. Zheshang Bank pushed till year-end the repayment of two loans due in July and August, one of the people said.

While it’s unclear if other lenders are making similar accommodations, the extensions will give the troubled property giant room to accelerate efforts to sell assets and stave off a liquidity crisis. Reports in recent weeks about wary banks and ratings agencies as well as unpaid suppliers have stoked fears of a potential default, causing Evergrande’s stock and bonds to crater.

The ructions prompted Beijing to instruct authorities in Evergrande’s home province of Guangdong to map out a plan to manage the developer’s pile of debt, according to people familiar with the matter. The local government has set up a team to handle the issue and is coordinating with banks, other creditors and potential buyers of Evergrande’s assets, one of the people said.

Evergrande, China Minsheng, Zheshang Bank, Pudong Bank, China’s central bank and the Guangdong government didn’t immediately respond to requests for a comment.

China’s Supreme Court last week ordered all cases against the embattled developer and its affiliates to be centralized with a court in Guangzhou, according to a person familiar with the decision.

The move would prevent local courts from freezing Evergrande’s assets, including deposits, at the request of a single claimant, essentially giving it time to raise cash and ensure an orderly resolution to its problems. Evergrande made the request on centralizing cases itself, one person said.

Evergrande, China Minsheng, Zheshang Bank, Pudong Bank and the Guangdong government didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

A three-day rally in Evergrande shares fizzled Thursday on a report that a construction firm halted a project in southern China over a missed payment. While the report was later removed, unpaid suppliers have been publicizing their disputes with the company this year and one lender temporarily froze a deposit over a loan dispute.

Shares tumbled 8.2% in Hong Kong, taking this year’s slide to 61%. The 8.75% 2025 dollar bond bounced off session lows following Bloomberg’s report, down 2.4 cents on the dollar to 43.2 cents after falling as low as 41.1 cents, according to Bloomberg-compiled prices.

Banks have been cautious in offering new credit or renewing maturing loans to Evergrande, though their existing exposure to the developer makes it hard to pare lending sharply without incurring impairments on their balance sheets.

China Minsheng, one of the largest creditors to Evergrande, said in June it had cut its exposure in the previous nine months even though Evergrande and its affiliates haven’t defaulted on any interest or principal payments. The company said the reduction came as it was able to raise more cash from property sales.

Evergrande’s complex web of liabilities -- including bank loans, bonds and down payments from homebuyers -- swelled to 1.95 trillion yuan ($301 billion) at the end of last year, about 77% of which were due within 12 months, according to its annual report. Bank loans and other borrowings from firms including trusts accounted for about 81% of the developer’s 335.5 billion yuan of interest-bearing debt coming due in 2021.

With about $19 billion of offshore bonds, Evergrande stands alongside China Huarong Asset Management Co. as one of the most prolific Chinese issuers of dollar debt. Like Huarong, it’s considered a litmus test of the government’s willingness support embattled borrowers as policy makers try to balance sometimes competing goals of maintaining financial stability and reducing moral hazard.

(Updates to show request for comment from PBOC in the fifth paragraph.)

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Fired ICAP Broker Sued the Firm for Millions. Or So He Thought

    (Bloomberg) -- Fired in 2014 from an ICAP Plc job that he says was paying him more than $2 million a year, swaps broker Bruce Reid was eager to hit back with a wrongful termination claim.Years later though, Reid still hadn’t had his day in court. At first his lawyer said a hearing date in New York was moved because it had been mistakenly scheduled on a Jewish holiday. Months later, the lack of progress was attributed to a discovery dispute. Then the lawyer claimed that he had begun settlement ta

  • IBD 50 Stocks To Watch: Is Top Cannabis Stock IIPR In Buy Zone As It Hits New Highs?

    Innovative Industrial Properties, featured in today's IBD 50 Stocks To Watch, is hitting new highs as more U.S. states legalize cannabis.

  • Gold Edges Down, After Best Gain in Three Months on CPI Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Gold edged lower, after posting its biggest gain in three months as moderating U.S. inflation eased concerns of earlier-than-expected stimulus tapering by the Federal Reserve.U.S. consumer prices climbed at a slower pace last month than in June, data showed on Wednesday. That triggered a move higher for bullion as worries about the Fed’s urgency to tighten monetary policy softened, though prices are still lower this week after a flash crash on Monday.Inflationary pressures remain

  • China Goes After Online Insurance in Widening Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s banking and insurance watchdog is stepping up scrutiny of the nation’s insurance technology platforms, widening a regulatory dragnet that has roiled global investors.The regulator has ordered companies and local agencies to curb improper marketing and pricing practices, and step up user privacy protection, according to a notice seen by Bloomberg News. It encouraged companies to address these issues voluntarily and said those that failed to comply would face “severe punishm

  • Are Any Marijuana Stocks On U.S. Exchanges Good Buys As This One Breaks Out?

    Canadian marijuana stocks have fallen from their February highs. But one player in the industry got a lot bigger after a merger deal.

  • Tim Hortons China Is Said Near $1.8 Billion Deal With SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- The joint venture that runs the Chinese locations of iconic Canadian coffee shop chain Tim Hortons is nearing a deal to go public through a merger with blank-check company Silver Crest Acquisition Corp., people familiar with the matter said.A transaction could value the combined entity at about $1.8 billion and an announcement could come as early as this week, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.Silver Crest Acquisition, led by chairman Leon

  • China Signals Its Regulatory Crackdown Will Go On for Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • Reddit to raise up to $700 million at over $10 billion valuation

    In the ongoing round, it has already raised $410 million from Fidelity, thanks to its growing popularity as an online discussion forum. Reddit's WallStreetBets forum has been at the heart of a boom in trading by small-time stock market investors this year that has threatened Wall Street hedge funds and sent shares in companies including GameStop and AMC soaring. On the back of the trading frenzy, Reddit's value doubled to $6 billion in February from a year ago as it raised more money to handle the rush of new subscribers.

  • California Currently Experiencing Its Fastest Increase In Covid-19 Cases Ever, Says State Official

    California is “currently experiencing the fastest increase in Covid-19 cases during the entire pandemic” according to an announcement from State Public Health Officer Tomás Aragón on Wednesday. He reported the state is currently experiencing 22.7 new cases per 100,000 people per day, with case rates increasing tenfold since early June. (The state data dashboard says […]

  • U.S. employers get religion with vaccine mandates

    WILMINGTON, Del (Reuters) -As coronavirus infections rise again, U.S. companies mandating vaccinations are confronting an uncomfortable question rarely asked by an employer - what is an employee's religious belief? Google's parent Alphabet Inc, Walmart Inc, and Tyson Foods Inc are among the growing list of employers requiring some or all staff to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Employers have to make reasonable accommodations for staff who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons or refuse vaccination because of "sincerely held religious beliefs," according to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC).

  • Is T-Mobile Stock A Buy? Market Share Taker Builds Out Mid-Band 5G Network

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Deutsche Telekom back in deal mode after strong results

    Deutsche Telekom confirmed it was in active talks to sell its Dutch unit, signaling movement on Thursday on its portfolio of non-core assets as it reported a forecast-beating set of second-quarter results and raised its outlook. CEO Tim Hoettges, on a call with reporters, said the group was "in the middle of a transaction" to sell its Dutch unit. T-Mobile Netherlands has grown in recent years and doubled profits, he said, but as a mobile-only play lacked a strategic fit with Deutsche Telekom's other European operations that offer "converged" fixed-line and mobile services.

  • When the Delta Surge Could End, and What Comes Next

    In the U.K., where the highly contagious Delta variant struck first, the number of new cases has dropped sharply from the late July peak.

  • Non-Rich People Are Sharing Clever Ways To Save Money, And They're Genius

    We could all use these...View Entire Post ›

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Tuesday.

  • 10 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending

    In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks Jim Cramer is recommending. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Stocks Jim Cramer Is Recommending. Jim Cramer, the host of Mad Money on news platform CNBC, has made a name for himself in the finance world over […]

  • Liquidity Is Evaporating Even Before Fed Taper Hits Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A measure of U.S. financial liquidity whose declines foreshadowed two of the decade’s worst equity routs is flashing alarms even before the Federal Reserve embarks on its planned winding down of asset purchases.The signal is obscure, but has sent meaningful signs in the past. Roughly speaking, it’s the gap between the rates of growth in money supply and gross domestic product, an indicator known to eco-geeks as Marshallian K. It just turned negative for the first time since 2018,

  • Venezuelan’s bond: $21 million in Swiss account, plane, yacht, lots of Miami condos

    In an agreement to get released from a Miami federal lockup, a Venezuelan businessman accused of stealing a fortune from foreign government contracts must secure a $50 million bond with luxury properties in South Florida and a vast sum of money from his Swiss bank account.

  • Child Tax Credit Payment Schedule For 2021 — Here’s When You’ll Get Your Money

    The rollout of funds for the expanded child tax credit began on July 15, with the IRS sending out letters to 36 million families it believed to be eligible to receive them. Families can expect the...

  • How China’s Digital Currency Could Challenge the Almighty Dollar

    Every morning, Mei Yi waves goodbye to his wife and 3-year-old son and sets off for his finance job in central Beijing, riding into town by public bike share. In recent weeks, however, Mei has jettisoned the Alipay mobile-payment app run by Ant Group, an affiliate of e-commerce behemoth Alibaba, for a digital wallet of renminbi (RMB), as China’s currency is called. The wallet is issued as a pilot project by the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), the country’s central bank.