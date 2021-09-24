Some Evergrande offshore bondholders not paid by Thursday deadline U.S. time - sources

Evergrande Center in Shanghai
·1 min read

SINGAPORE/HONG KONG (Reuters) - Some of China Evergrande Group's offshore bondholders have not received interest payment by a Thursday deadline U.S. time, two people familiar with the matter said, as worries about the fate of the property developer mount.

A deadline for paying $83.5 million in bond interest ended on Thursday without remark from Evergrande, whose mountain of debt has spooked world markets. The firm now enters a 30-day grace period and it will default if that passes without payment.

The sources could not be named as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

A spokesperson for Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters was unable to determine whether Evergrande has told bondholders what it plans to do regarding the coupon payment due on Thursday.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga, Andrew Galbraith, Clare Jim; Editing by Sumeet Chatterjee and Sam Holmes)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese gaming firms vow self-regulation amid crackdown on teen addiction

    Over 200 Chinese gaming companies have pledged to regulate their industry to combat gaming addiction, including through the possible use of facial recognition to identify minors, a state-backed gaming association said on Friday. The statement, published by the CGIGC gaming association, which is affiliated to the online game publishing regulator National Press and Publication (NPPA), on its official WeChat account, was signed by 213 companies including Tencent Holdings and NetEase. China has expressed strong concern over growing video game addiction among its youth and the NPPA last month published new rules that forbid under-18s from playing video games for more than three hours a week.

  • ECB's Lagarde says many causes of inflation spike are temporary: CNBC

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Many of the drivers of a recent spike in euro zone inflation are temporary and due to fade in the next year, European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said in an interview aired on CNBC on Friday. Euro zone prices have been rebounding faster than expected as the economy reopened after pandemic-induced lockdowns, and several ECB policymakers think inflation will be close to, or even above, the ECB's target of 2% next year. Lagarde blamed much of the rise on supply disruptions and said inflation should stabilise next year.

  • Some Evergrande offshore bondholders don't expect payment by Thursday deadline - source

    Some of China Evergrande Group's offshore bondholders are not expecting the firm to make an interest payment by a Thursday deadline, a person familiar with the matter said, as worries about the fate of the property developer mount. Evergrande, which is scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers, is due to pay $83.5 million in interest on a $2 billion offshore bond on Thursday and also has a $47.5 million dollar-bond interest payment next week. A spokesperson for Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

  • JPMorgan agrees to pay $15.7 million to settle spoofing lawsuit

    JPMorgan Chase & Co agreed to pay $15.7 million in cash to settle a class action lawsuit by investors who accused the largest U.S. bank of intentionally manipulating prices of U.S. Treasury futures and options. The settlement disclosed late Wednesday night stemmed from sprawling U.S. government investigations into illegal trading in futures and precious metals markets, known as spoofing. JPMorgan did not admit wrongdoing in agreeing to the settlement, which covers traders in Treasury futures and options from April 2008 to January 2016 and requires approval by a federal judge in Manhattan.

  • PBOC Adds More Liquidity; Silence on Coupon: Evergrande Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Holders of China Evergrande Group’s dollar bonds have been left on edge after the distressed developer gave no signs of meeting a Thursday deadline for an $83.5 million coupon payment. European banks are trying to reassure investors that their exposure is limited, while staff at the firm’s electric vehicle business haven’t been paid.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for

  • Fears grow for China Evergrande after interest deadline missed

    SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande inched closer on Friday to the potential default that investors fear, missing a payment deadline in one of the clearest indications yet that the developer whose debt struggles have spooked markets is in dire trouble. The company owes $305 billion, has run short of cash and investors are worried a collapse could pose systemic risks to China's financial system and reverberate around the world. A deadline for paying $83.5 million in bond interest passed without remark from Evergrande and bondholders had not been paid nor heard from the company, two people familiar with the situation told Reuters.

  • Taper Warning Signs Flash to Markets From India Central Bank

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders are seeing hints that India’s central bank is seeking to drain record liquidity from the banking system, another sign that the global flood of pandemic-era easy money may begin to ease.Most Read from BloombergSchool Reopenings Falter as U.S. Kids Near 1 Million Covid CasesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageBerlin Referendum Could Determine the Future of the City’s HousingA Je

  • U.S. 'pink sheets' in shakeup as securities regulator looks to stamp out fraud

    As many as 2,000 companies could disappear from the off-exchange "pink sheets," long a favorite of retail investors, when a new rule aimed at stamping out fraud in this notoriously risky enclave of U.S. equities markets comes into effect next week. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) rule boosts investor disclosures by requiring off-exchange issuers, frequently penny-stock companies that do not meet the main exchanges' listing standards, to make accurate, up-to-date financial information publicly available. Due to a loophole in the current rules, around 2,000 of the roughly 11,000 companies quoted on the Pink Market operated by New York-based OTC Markets Group do not publicly provide such information.

  • AMC Entertainment CEO Tells Apes To 'Stay Tuned' For Dogecoin Updates, Compliments Elon Musk

    AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC) is a darling among an increasingly large group of retail investors, better known as the "apes." AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron has embraced the company's popularity among the apes and continues to make decisions that reflect the desires of the retail investor community. What Happened: The company recently announced it will accept some of the most popular cryptocurrencies for online ticket purchases and concession payments by the end of the year. See Al

  • Alibaba-Backed Best Weighing $1 Billion Express Unit Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Best Inc., a U.S.-listed Chinese logistics company whose shareholders include Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., is considering a sale of its express delivery business, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksIn Paris, the Wrapped Arc de Triomphe Is a Polarizing PackageHow the Child Care Crisis Became a Global Economic FiascoThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire C

  • Biden call with France's Macron 'friendly' -Psaki

    The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House saying it had erred in cutting a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris.In a joint statement issued after U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by telephone, the two leaders agreed to launch in-depth consultations to rebuild trust, and to meet in Europe at the end of October.White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki described the Biden-Macron call as friendly and struck a hopeful note about repairing ties."We’re hopeful and the president is hopeful that this is a step in returning to normal in a long important abiding relationship," Psaki told reporters.

  • A researcher who foresaw Evergrande’s troubles says it’s a pyramid scheme

    Anne Stevenson-Yang called Evergrande a pyramid scheme because it excelled at pretending to create value where none actually existed.

  • Is Amazon's Stock Overvalued Or Undervalued?

    Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares have lagged the S&P 500 in 2021, generating a year-to-date total return of 4.7%. Amazon is still putting up impressive growth numbers. But with a $1.72 trillion market cap, some investors are wondering if there’s any value left in Amazon stock. Earnings: A price-to-earnings ratio (PE) is one of the most basic fundamental metrics for gauging a stock’s value. The lower the PE, the higher the value. For comparison, the S&P 500’s PE is currently at about 34.6,

  • Cannabis Daily Podcast Sept. 22: Three Buy The Dip Opportunity Stocks

    Start The Day With The Best Daily Pre-Market Overview Of The Cannabis Space Wednesday's news highlights include: The U.S. House of Representatives passes cannabis banking reform as part of the defense spending bill. Aurora Cannabis (NASDAQ: ACB) closed down its Edmonton-based facility on Tuesday. Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) will reinstate employees who were previously penalized for positive cannabis tests. In today's episode we covered the following public companies: Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NASDAQ: ACB)

  • Biden hosts Indo-Pacific leaders as China concerns grow

    President Joe Biden is set to host the first in-person gathering of leaders of an Indo-Pacific alliance known as " the Quad” on Friday, wrapping up a tough week of diplomacy in which he faced no shortage of criticism from both allies and adversaries. Biden's meeting with leaders from India, Japan and Australia at the White House gives the U.S. president a chance to put the spotlight on a central aim of his foreign policy: turning greater attention to the Pacific in the face of what the U.S. sees as China’s coercive economic practices and unsettling military maneuvering in the region. Before the summit, the Japanese and Indian governments welcomed a recent announcement that the U.S., as part of a separate new alliance with Britain and Australia, would equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

  • VP Harris and Indian Prime Minister Modi meet as U.S. eyes Asia

    U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris met India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday and stressed the importance of a free and open Indo-Pacific region at a time when the United States is trying to solidify its pivot toward Asia and strengthen ties with allies to take on China's growing influence in the region. The meeting between the most prominent Indian American and the Indian Prime Minister, who has close ties with former President Donald Trump, assumed greater significance as the Biden administration takes steps to deepen its relationship with one its most important allies in Asia. "The United States, like India, feels very strongly about the pride of being a member of the Indo Pacific, but also the fragility and importance...of those relationships, including maintaining a free and open Indo Pacific," Harris told Modi during the meeting.

  • Dow Jones Rallies With China Set For Evergrande Collapse; Microsoft, Nvidia Lead Stocks In Buy Zone

    The Dow Jones gained as U.S. stocks rallied, even as China prepares for the demise of Evergrande. Microsoft and Nvidia offered buy points.

  • Elizabeth Holmes saga had ‘no’ impact on trust of 23andMe: CEO

    Elizabeth Holmes has cast a shadow over women-led startups, especially those in the health sector. But it had "no" impact on consumer trust in 23andMe (ME), CEO Anne Wojcicki tells Yahoo Finance in a new interview.

  • Analysis-For Xi and China Evergrande, a delicate balancing act

    SHANGHAI (Reuters) -The crisis at property giant China Evergrande Group poses a $305 billion conundrum for President Xi Jinping: how to impose financial discipline without fuelling social unrest. Evergrande's borrow-to-build model was enabled by a government reliant on property sales for revenue and unwilling to bite the bullet on runaway indebtedness for fear a collapse in prices would have devastating consequences for a country in which property accounts for 40% of household wealth, analysts, academics and economists say. Xi, who has unleashed a spate of industry and societal reforms this year in the name of "common prosperity https://www.reuters.com/world/china/unleashing-reforms-xi-returns-chinas-socialist-roots-2021-09-09", has made clear that the excesses of decades of breakneck growth powered by a relentless rise in property prices and debt must be brought to heel.

  • Plug Power stock surges after Piper Sandler says time to buy, citing ‘tremendous forward momentum’ on green hydrogen plans

    Shares of Plug Power Inc. rallied Thursday, after Piper Sandler analyst Pearce Hammond turned bullish on the hydrogen and fuel cell systems company, citing valuation and "tremendous forward momentum" on its green hydrogen plans.