Evergrande Pays Bond Interest Due Saturday, Local Media Say
(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group has transfered interest on a dollar bond before the end of a closely watched grace period, local media reported, in what would be a respite for the developer amid a debt crisis that’s shaken the nation’s credit market.
The property giant wired the $83.5 million payment and noteholders will receive it before Saturday, state-backed newspaper Securities Times said, citing relevant channels.
Evergrande’s dollar bonds were indicated up as much as 3 cents on the dollar after the report, according to credit traders. Its shares rose 4.3% in Hong Kong pre-market.
The embattled property firm, which is Asia’s largest issuer of junk-rated dollar bonds, had missed a Sept. 23 deadline for the interest payment. A lack of any announcement from Evergrande since then about its plans for the obligation had added to uncertainty surrounding its struggles and left markets on edge.
Evergrande has several more deadlines on coupons that it already missed as well as upcoming ones for its dollar notes. Just for the rest of this year, it has four more interest payments. The borrower is also overdue on at least three other coupon payments, Bloomberg reported previously.
