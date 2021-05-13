Evergrande Raises $1.4 Billion Selling Shares in EV Unit

1 / 3

Evergrande Raises $1.4 Billion Selling Shares in EV Unit

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group raised about HK$10.6 billion ($1.4 billion) selling shares in its electric vehicle unit, the latest effort by the nation’s most indebted developer to boost capital.

The sale amounts to about 2.7% of outstanding shares in China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd., the real estate firm said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Thursday. Evergrande NEV tumbled as the shares were sold at a 20% discount.

Evergrande has been selling assets to repair its balance sheet in line with Chinese regulators’ efforts to deleverage the property sector. The company was in breach of all key metrics for reducing debt levels -- known as the “three red lines” -- at the end of last year, even as many of its peers improved.

After reporting its second straight year of declining profit in March, Evergrande unveiled plans to roughly halve the remainder of its borrowings over the next two years. To meet the goal, it needs to sustain share sales in its new businesses, analysts have said.

“Equity fundraising will make up an important source of Evergrande’s debt reduction, as discounted property sales won’t be enough to meet that aggressive goal,” said Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Kristy Hung. “Selling shares of its subsidiaries would be a better option” given the low valuation of the parent company, she added.

The transaction will contribute 5.6% of the 156.5 billion yuan ($24 billion) in debt that it plans to pay off this year, Hung said separately in a note.

The company is selling 260 million Evergrande NEV shares at HK$40.92 apiece, according to the filing. That compares with the HK$51.15 close on Wednesday. Evergrande plans to use the proceeds for general working capital, it said.

Shares of Evergrande NEV dropped as much as 15% in Hong Kong on Thursday, and traded 7.8% lower at 12:29 p.m. local time. Evergrande slipped about 1%.

The transaction will reduce the ratio of the top 20 shareholders of the EV company to below 90%, helping it participate in the next step of the Hong Kong Stock Connect, Evergrande said. That would allow Chinese onshore investors to purchase shares in the unit.

Evergrande NEV shares have surged more than 600% in the past year as it increased its focus on electric vehicles, even though it has yet to start production. It’s conducted a few test drives and unveiled a range of show models but done little beyond that.

The firm raised $3.4 billion in January, attracting friends and business associates of Evergrande chairman and billionaire Hui Ka Yan. It now has a market cap greater than Ford Motor Co.

Evergrande could further reduce leverage through an initial public offering of its online car and property sales platform later this year, BI’s Hung said. The conglomerate raised HK$16.4 billion selling a stake in the business, known as FCB Group, in March.

While Evergrande has a “realistic path to materially reduce its total debt,” lessening reliance on short-term borrowing will be more difficult, Fitch Ratings analysts wrote last month. Almost 47% of the developer’s debt at the end of 2020 is short-term borrowings that mature this year, company data show.

(Updates with comments from analyst in the fifth paragraph)

For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com

Subscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Scooter Startup Bird to Merge With SPAC at $2.3 Billion Value

    (Bloomberg) -- Bird Rides Inc. will go public by merging with a blank-check company, securing a new source of capital after venture capitalists largely lost interest in money-losing scooter rental startups.A special purpose acquisition company called Switchback II Corp. will take Bird public and provide as much as $428 million in funding to the business. The deal has an enterprise value of about $2.3 billion, the companies said in a statement Wednesday.The transaction includes private funding from Fidelity Investments, which had previously backed Bird, as well as a credit facility from other firms.A former Uber Technologies Inc. executive, Travis VanderZanden, founded Bird in 2017. It dropped electric scooters onto the sidewalks of major cities and let customers remotely unlock and rent them using an app. The model was widely copied, including by Uber, and turned Bird into one of the fastest startups to reach a $1 billion valuation.It took only a few years for the scooter fad to fade. Bird and its closest competitor, Lime, cut staff and dialed back operations. Uber also retreated. The coronavirus pandemic dealt a further blow when people curbed travel and fled the city centers that scooter companies occupy.SPACs provide a path to fundraising and the public markets seen as more friendly to cash-burning companies. Last year was by far the biggest for such deals, which have slowed in 2021. Bloomberg first reported in November that Bird was in early-stage talks to merge with a SPAC.Switchback II listed in January and at first indicated it would seek to combine with an energy company. In a statement, Bird highlighted its green-energy bonafides and said it would introduce additional vehicle options, such as bikes, in a bid to reduce use of gas cars.“We plan to scale our platform to provide our low carbon transportation services to more people in more cities around the world,” said Jasmine Wallsmith, a spokeswoman for Bird.The backing from Fidelity represents an apparent reversal for the investment firm. In December, Business Insider reported that Fidelity was looking to unload some Bird shares at a loss.(Updates with comment from Bird in the seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden team moves swiftly to tackle pipeline political peril

    The Biden administration swung aggressively into action after a primary gasoline pipeline fell prey to a cyberattack — understanding that the situation posed a possible series of political and economic risks. The pipeline shutdown was an all-hands-on-deck situation for a young presidency that has also had to deal with a pandemic, a recession, an influx of unaccompanied children at the southern border, a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan and high-stakes showdowns globally that carry the specter of war. The administration devoted the first half of the week to showcasing all the steps it was taking to get gas back to service stations in affected areas.

  • How A Helium Shortage Could Put The Brakes On The Tech Boom

    Big Tech, NASA and even the global healthcare industry depend on a critical gas, and it could be heading for a major supply shortage

  • U.K. Traders Are Now Betting on BOE Rate Hike by September 2022

    (Bloomberg) -- Discover what’s driving the global economy and what it means for policy makers, businesses, investors and you with The New Economy Daily. Sign up here.Money markets are wagering on an increase in Bank of England borrowing costs as soon as next year, having only recently erased bets on negative rates.Traders now see 15 basis points of tightening in September 2022. That’s a sharp turnaround from the second half of last year, when traders were contemplating rates of as low as minus 0.1% after the central bank said it was studying the feasibility of such a move. They only removed bets on further loosening in February, when policy makers stressed that negative rates are not imminent as the U.K.’s vaccine rollout transformed the nation’s monetary policy debate. A larger-than-expected increase in U.S. consumer prices on Wednesday triggered a global rates selloff, sending benchmark gilt yields to their highest level in around two months and spurring traders to bring forward their expectations for a BOE rate hike.The central bank traditionally shifts its key interest rate by multiples of 25 basis points, though it cut rates by 15 basis points in March 2020, at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. If officials wanted to tighten financing conditions, a move back to 0.25% is seen by strategists as a plausible first step.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Danone to sell potential $2 billion stake in China Mengniu

    PARIS (Reuters) -French food group Danone, under pressure from investment funds over its shareholder returns, on Wednesday said it is selling a potential $2 billion stake in China Mengniu Dairy Company. The Chinese company has a market capitalisation of about 166 billion Hong Kong dollars ($21.4 billion), meaning a sale of Danone's 9.8% stake could reap $2.1 billion based on latest market prices. Danone shares were up 0.8% in afternoon trading.

  • Chocolate’s About to Get More Expensive

    (Bloomberg) -- The meteoric rise in palm oil prices is poised to inflate costs for everyone from restaurants to confectionery and cosmetic manufacturers, and could potentially change consumption patterns.The world’s most consumed edible oil has surged more than 120% in the past year and burst through 4,500 ringgit ($1,091) a ton to a record on Wednesday. The tropical oil, which is found in products as diverse as chocolate, pastries, soaps, lipstick and biofuel, and is widely used in Asian restaurants, has been swept up in the global commodity rally as farm crops soar on weather worries and China’s crop-buying spree.Palm oil, which is mainly produced in Indonesia and Malaysia, is so popular that one study estimates about half of all packaged products found in supermarkets contain it. While there are alternatives -- like soybean oil and sunflower oil -- prices for those have been rising too, increasing concern over global food inflation, which is already at the highest in seven years.“We’re in uncharted waters at these levels,” said Marcello Cultrera, an institutional sales manager and broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur. “The high prices will mainly affect costs of fast-moving consumer goods’ manufacturers in the short term.”The biggest importer is India, followed by China. While the oil faces headwinds in Europe and the U.S. over concerns its cultivation causes deforestation, the rally in edible oil prices could add to costs at companies such as Unilever, which purchases about 1 million tons of palm oil, palm kernel oil and derivatives annually for use in products such as ice cream, cosmetics and soaps, making it one of the world’s largest buyers.Consumption in India is especially at risk because of a drop in demand outside the home and the impact of the world’s worst Covid-19 outbreak, according to Atul Chaturvedi, president of Solvent Extractors’ Association. The country is a very price-sensitive market and high prices are hurting demand, he said.Companies wanting to shift out of palm to other oils may find opportunities limited due to higher costs whichever option they choose. Soybean oil, the second-most consumed oil, is up 150% in the past year, and sunflower oil prices from Ukraine have more than doubled.“The rise in prices to all-time highs is bound to affect consumer habits,” said Gnanasekar Thiagarajan, head of trading and hedging strategies at Kaleesuwari Intercontinental. “Consumption is expected to go down, and if this uptrend in prices is maintained, there could be a shift in food habits that could altogether change food preferences.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Regulatory Worries Likely to Dominate China’s Media Earnings Season

    If it is not one thing then it is another. China’s entertainment-tech sector is feeling blow upon blow from an ongoing regulatory crackdown. Companies such as Alibaba and Tencent which have been huge forces for modernization of China’s economy are repeatedly being fined and castigated by different regulators. In the case of Ant Group, an […]

  • Justices consider hearing a case on 'most offensive word'

    Robert Collier says that during the seven years he worked as an operating room aide at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas, white nurses called him and other Black employees “boy." Now, however, at a private conference Thursday, the Supreme Court will consider for the first time whether to hear his case. Focusing on the elevator graffiti, Collier is asking the justices to decide whether a single use of the N-word in the workplace can create a hostile work environment, giving an employee the ability to pursue a case under Title VII of the landmark Civil Rights Act of 1964.

  • Teeth of fallen soldiers hold evidence that foreigners fought alongside ancient Greeks, challenging millennia of military history

    The ruins of the Temple of Victory in Himera, which was constructed to commemorate the first battle in 480 B.C. Katherine Reinberger, CC BY-NDAncient historians loved to write about warfare and famous battles. While these millennia-old stories still feed modern imaginations – Homer’s “Iliad” provides the plot for the movie “Troy,” while Herodotus’ “Histories Book VII” inspired the film “300,” for instance – there’s rarely any physical evidence that the events they describe really happened. But in 2008 a team of Italian archaeologists began to excavate outside the ancient city wall at Himera, a Greek colony on the north-central coast of Sicily, Italy. In the western necropolis, or cemetery, they found several mass graves dating to the early fifth century B.C. All the individuals in the graves were male, and many had violent trauma or even weapons lodged in their bones. A plan of the Greek colony town of Himera, its location in Sicily among other sites and within the larger Mediterranean. The mass graves were found in the western necropolis. Reinberger KL, Reitsema LJ, Kyle B, Vassallo S, Kamenov G, Krigbaum J (2021) Isotopic evidence for geographic heterogeneity in Ancient Greek military forces. PLoS ONE 16(5): e0248803., CC BY The evidence strongly suggests these men could have been soldiers who fought in 480 B.C. and 409 B.C. in the Battles of Himera, written about by ancient Greek historians. I’m part of an interdisciplinary team of anthropologists, archaeologists and geologists who analyzed the teeth of these people who lived more than 2,400 years ago to figure out who they were and where they came from. It looks like early historians didn’t pass down the whole story, and our findings might rewrite parts of what’s known about Greek military history. A chance to fact-check ancient history Herodotus and another historian, Diodorus Siculus, both wrote about the Battles of Himera. They describe the first battle in 480 B.C. as a victory of an alliance of Greeks from all across Sicily over an invading Carthaginian force from modern-day Tunisia. Three generations later, the second battle in 409 B.C. was more chaotic. The historians report that Carthage besieged the city of Himera, which this time had little outside assistance. These ancient accounts tell of grand generals, political alliances and sneaky military tactics such as the Greek cavalry who pretended to be friendly aid to get into the Carthaginian camp. The 21st-century discovery of what looked like the remains of soldiers from around the times of these two famous battles provided a rare opportunity. Once Italian researchers had done initial studies on the skeletal remains of the 132 individuals, including estimating their age at death and looking for signs of disease, I was able to travel to Sicily with the Bioarchaeology of the Mediterranean Colonies Project, co-directed by Laurie Reitsema and Britney Kyle, to collect samples for isotope analysis. My colleagues and I were interested in figuring out whether the soldiers’ remains told the same story as the ancient historians. The historical sources say they were likely all Greeks, with some possibly from other cities in Sicily, like Syracuse or Agrigento. Where had these soldiers really come from? Teeth record your origin story Luckily, chemistry provides a way to answer this question. Different places on Earth have signature ratios of elemental isotopes in their land and water. Isotopes are versions of elements that have the standard number of protons but various amounts of neutrons. The trick is that as you consume these characteristic isotopes in your food and drink, your body incorporates them into your bones and teeth. Researchers know that the type of strontium in your body reflects the underlying geology or bedrock where the plants and animals you ate grew. The oxygen isotopes come from your water source. These elements become a physical record of your origins. Enamel is the tough but thin outer covering of a tooth. Encyclopaedia Britannica/Universal Images Group via Getty Images While bones are constantly growing – and incorporating elements from your environment throughout life – tooth enamel is like a time capsule. Scientists can use this outer layer of the tooth to figure out where an individual grew up, because it forms when you’re a child and doesn’t change over time. The strontium and oxygen isotopes we measured on 62 of the individuals were incorporated into the soldiers’ teeth in childhood and preserved there, even after thousands of years in the ground. We used the combination of these elements to determine whether these soldiers were from Himera or not by comparing them to samples we collected to create a local isotopic profile for the city. Katherine Reinberger performed chemical analysis on the samples back in the lab. Katherine Reinberger, CC BY-ND Interestingly, when we ran these analyses, we found that the majority of soldiers from the first battle in 480 B.C. were not local. Remember, that was the fight that reportedly had allied support from all over Sicily. These soldiers had such high strontium values and low oxygen values compared to what we’d expect in a Himera native that my colleagues and I think they were from even more distant places than just other parts of Sicily. Based on their teeth’s elemental isotope ratios, the soldiers likely had diverse geographic origins ranging through the Mediterranean and probably beyond. On the other hand, the majority of soldiers from the later battle in 409 B.C. were in fact local. That finding supports the ancient sources that said the Himerans were mostly left unaided in the second fight, which allowed the Carthaginian force to overpower them. The unknown role of foreign mercenaries The case of the soldiers from 480 B.C. suggests that Greek armies were more diverse than previously thought. Our results challenge earlier interpretations based on historical documents that the soldiers were Greek and points to the omission of foreign mercenaries in the historians’ accounts. Artist’s rendition of a heavy infantry hoplite soldier, with helmet, armor and shield. PHAS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images Modern historians know Greek soldiers frequently served as paid career soldiers, or mercenaries, in foreign armies. But there is little evidence that foreign soldiers fought for Greek armies. Greek armies at this time were mostly the classic hoplite soldiers: heavily armed foot soldiers. They often fought in groups based on the town they were from, where part of being a citizen meant serving in the military when needed. [Get the best of The Conversation, every weekend. Sign up for our weekly newsletter.] The large variation in isotope values between the soldiers from our study strongly implies that there may have been foreign soldiers who joined the Greek side. Hiring foreign mercenaries could have changed the composition of communities in the Classical period, possibly providing outsiders a pathway to citizenship not otherwise available. While the populations of Greek colonies were likely diverse because of interactions with other groups of people, not all residents of the colony would have been eligible for citizenship. Citizenship meant having a role in political life and was often reserved for wealthier men with Greek heritage. It was rare for foreigners to have a way into this highly esteemed position because, traditionally, one had to be Greek. Not only does the discovery of foreign mercenary forces change the history of the first battle of Himera, it also transforms our understanding who had power and privilege in Sicily during the Classical period.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Katherine Reinberger, University of Georgia. Read more:Tooth enamel provides clues on tsetse flies and the spread of herding in ancient AfricaHow do archaeologists know where to dig? Katherine Reinberger received funding for this research from the University of Georgia Graduate School (Innovative and Interdisciplinary Research Grant, Dean's Award), the University of Georgia Willson Center for Humanities & Arts Graduate Research Award, and the University of Georgia Center for Archaeological Science Norman Herz Grant for Student Research. Other funding for this project includes a Research Experience for Undergraduates from the National Science Foundation awarded to Katherine Reinberger's co-authors LJR and BK (https://www.nsf.gov/funding/pgm_summ.jsp?pims_id=5517), award numbers 1560227 and 1560158

  • Rangers fire head coach David Quinn

    The Rangers have fired head coach David Quinn, the team announced Wednesday.

  • Biggest U.S. Gasoline Pipeline Restarts After Cyberattack

    (Bloomberg) -- The largest gasoline pipeline in the U.S. is returning to service, recovering from a cyberattack late Friday that sent pump prices surging and triggered shortages across the Eastern U.S.Colonial Pipeline Co. -- a critical source of gasoline and diesel for the New York area and the rest of the East Coast -- began to resume fuel shipments around 5 p.m. Eastern time Wednesday, the Alpharetta, Georgia-based operating company said in a statement.It’s unclear how long it will take for supplies to come back to normal, though. U.S. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said Tuesday it would take days to fully restore supplies after the restart, while Colonial indicated it will get its physical operations up and running ahead of its business systems.“Resumption of flows is the start, but the race to logistically replenish retail gas stations is the next step,” said Michael Tran, an analyst at RBC Capital Markets. “The restarting of the Colonial pipeline is the beginning of the end of the crisis, not the end.”The news came as gasoline stations were running dry from Florida to Virginia after Colonial was forced to take systems offline on May 7. In parts of the U.S. South, three in every four gas stations had no fuel as of Wednesday, while in Washington, D.C., cars were lining up for blocks as they waited to fill up.Optimism that the situation will start returning to normal sent benchmark gasoline futures down as much as 1.3% in Asia trading hours, after pump prices soared above $3 a gallon for the first time in six years.Despite the improved outlook, the disruption underscores just how vulnerable America’s fuel supply system has become in the wake of increased attacks on energy infrastructure by hackers over the past few years. Colonial is only the latest example of critical infrastructure being targeted by ransomware. Hackers are increasingly attempting to infiltrate essential services such as electric grids and hospitals.The attack on Colonial also came just as the nation’s energy industry is preparing for summer travel and as fuel demand rebounds from pandemic-related lockdowns. It was reminiscent of a 2018 cyberattack that brought down a third-party communications system used by several natural gas pipelines operators across the U.S.Colonial, which each day normally ships about 2.5 million barrels (105 million gallons) -- an amount that exceeds the entire oil consumption of Germany -- warned the line may go down again from time to time while it’s in the process of restarting.In a separate bulletin to its shippers, it said the company was physically starting operations even before its business systems — which process nominations for space on the pipeline and schedule them — are back up and running. As a result, it’ll be using schedules that were set five days ago until its systems are back in service, the notice shows.Feeling ReliefAs the pipeline resumes operations, the states suffering from the most acute shortages may start to feel relief this weekend.In North Carolina, some fuel supply should appear right away, said Gary Harris, executive director of the North Carolina Petroleum & Convenience Marketers, a trade association. “People will have to be running trucks a lot to just catch up because so much is out at this time,” he said.Major branded stations will get fuel first as they are under contract with suppliers, said Harris. Fuel may still be scarce for independent stations that are not under contract.Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it was pursuing alternative supply points, where possible, and working in close coordination with wholesalers to address supply and logistical challenges.In Virginia, consumers should be able to see a difference by Monday, said Michael O’Connor, president of the Virginia Petroleum & Convenience Marketers Association.Shortly before the Colonial announcement, President Joe Biden said he was expecting good news on the situation and touted the steps he had taken to relieve supply disruptions.“I’ve lifted some of the restrictions on the transportation of fuel as well as access to the United States military providing fuel, and with vehicles to get it there, places where it’s badly needed,” Biden told reporters at the White House.The White House this week announced several measures to blunt the growing crisis, including waiving some gasoline requirements and empowering 10 states to allow heavier-than-normal truck loads of fuels.This isn’t the first time Colonial has been forced to shut down. In 2016, an explosion kept the system offline for days, raising gasoline prices and forcing the New York Harbor market to become more dependent on imports of fuel from overseas.The Federal Bureau of Investigation attributed the attack on Colonial to ransomware created by a group called DarkSide. Some evidence emerged linking DarkSide to Russia or elsewhere in Eastern Europe. Biden said Russia has “some responsibility” to address the attack but stopped short of blaming the Kremlin, saying “there’s evidence” the hackers or the software they used are “in Russia.”(Updates with futures trading in the sixth paragraph and bulletin from Colonial in 10th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ‘It’s wrong’: AOC hits out at Biden’s Israel statement as Democrats demand end to Palestinian displacement

    ‘Even our allies must be held accountable for human rights violations,’ congressman says

  • Mohamed Hadid ‘to sell off’ troubled mega-mansion he was ordered to tear down as a ‘clear and present’ danger to public

    Cost to demolish half-built Bel Air property estimated at $5m

  • ‘Stop the vaccines!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene launches anti-vaxx rant on Steve Bannon show

    ‘We need to stop the masks, stop the vaccines and stop Covid-19 from controlling our lives,’ Ms Greene says

  • Indian workers lured to New Jersey and forced to work 12 hours a day at $1.20 an hour to help build Hindu temple, says lawsuit

    The workers were alleged threatened with pay cuts and arrests if they spoke to outsiders

  • Asian man, 80, beaten and robbed by teens near San Francisco

    Town in northern California sees spike in crimes perpetrated against Asian Americans

  • Chauvin may get longer jail term for 'particular cruelty' in George Floyd murder, says judge

    The judge agreed with four out of five allegations of aggravating factors

  • US inflation sees biggest jump since 2008

    The report from the US Labor Department comes amid fears that rising prices could push up interest rates.

  • Florida cheerleader, 13, was stabbed to death in ‘horrific’ murder, sheriff’s department says

    ‘This is a cold-blooded murder of a 13-year-old young girl who did not deserve to die,’ local sheriff says

  • Liz Cheney’s lapel pin had a hidden message for Republicans

    The pin, a gift from Ms Cheney’s mother, was modeled after George Washington’s battle flag during the American Revolution