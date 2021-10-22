Evergrande Repayment Lifts Chinese Developers, Asia Junk Bonds

Bloomberg News
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- A relief rally boosted risk-sensitive assets including Chinese developers, junk bonds and the Australian dollar after China Evergrande Group paid interest on one of its dollar bonds.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Shanghai Stock Exchange Property Index climbed as much as 4.6%, while high-yield dollar bonds rose three cents on the dollar. Leveraged funds bought the Aussie on the repayment report, a trader said, though the currency later pared gains.

The repayment helps soothe concerns that the world’s most indebted developer is heading to a default after a plan to sell a stake in a unit collapsed this week. Contagion fears had gripped traders across markets, even as Chinese policyholders said the crisis will be contained and acted to ease pressure on other real estate companies.

“Evergrande’s debt pile is massive, and while the bond payment is anecdotally positive, it’s still only a tiny portion of what’s due over time,” said Derek Tay, head of investments at Kamet Capital Partners Pte. “Its debt woes will still linger especially since its asset sales efforts to raise funds or deleverage haven’t been quite successful.”

Real estate companies in China were also lifted by comments Thursday from the nation’s banking regulator calling for support for first-home purchases. The sector’s rally could extend into November, rising by another 10% to 15%, according to Citigroup Inc. analysts including Griffin Chan.

Seazen Holdings Co. jumped by a 10% limit in Shanghai, while China Resources Land Ltd. advanced 7.5% to be one of the top contributors on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index.

Read :Evergrande Avoids Default With Last-Minute Bond Interest Payment

Worst Over

The Hang Seng Properties Index is nearing a technical bull market, having rallied more than 18% from its low in September.

“The policy tone and the fact that funds have very little exposure to the sector means that there is much potential for a rebound,” said Huang Yuhang, fund manager at Lanqern Capital Management Co. “We have begun to position here as well as the worst is probably over. However, real estate is after all, not an area to expect high growth in the years to come.”

High-yield junk bonds in the region gained, according to credit traders. In China, they rose as much as 3 cents on the dollar, leaving them up about 4.5 cents this week, which would be the biggest weekly gain since 2012.

Read: Evergrande Interest Payment a Short-Term Reprieve: Street Wrap

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Australia's central bank tells Buy Now Pay Later firms to drop surcharge ban

    Australia's central bank on Friday said that buy now, pay later (BNPL) firms will no longer be able to prohibit merchants from passing-on surcharges for their services, levelling the playing field with banks and credit card providers. Following a two-year review the Reserve Bank of Australia said it was now engaging with Treasury on "regulatory approaches" to enforce its decision - a move that has been fiercely opposed by the fast-growing industry. While the central bank had previously flagged it would review the industry's no-surcharge rule again in the near future, it noted that BNPL services tend to be quite expensive for merchants to accept and it "has now concluded that there is a public interest case for BNPL providers to remove their no-surcharge rules."

  • Is Lucid Motors Stock A Buy Right With Deliveries Of Its Luxury Sedan Set To Begin?

    Lucid Motors stock debuted in late July, surging 10%, and was one of the most highly anticipated IPOs of 2021. But is LCID stock a buy now?

  • Toyota exec: Not everyone should drive a battery electric vehicle

    (Reuters) -Many people are passionate about climate change, but not everybody should drive a battery electric vehicle as a means to combat climate change, Toyota Motor Corp Chief Scientist Gill Pratt said on Thursday at the Reuters Events Automotive Summit. Pratt's comments, during a discussion on electric vehicles, appeared to amplify remarks made over the past year by Toyota President Akio Toyoda. Toyoda and other company officials have said that electric vehicles will play a greater role in reducing emissions, but other solutions should be used, Toyota's gasoline-electric hybrid models or hydrogen-powered fuel cell electric vehicles.

  • Chipotle beats Q3 earnings estimates

    Nick Setyan, Wedbush Securities Managing Director joins Yahoo Finance to discuss Chipotle's Q3 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Suze Orman says avoid making this 'huge mistake' when refinancing your mortgage

    The personal finance celeb says borrowers who do this make her "so crazy."

  • Cathie Wood says this tailwind will push the bull market to 2038

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • Why Jim Cramer Is Calling The Bottom For AT&T's Stock

    Shares of AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) are trading slightly higher—although volatile— following better-than-expected third-quarter financial results. What Happened: AT&T reported quarterly adjusted earnings of 87 cents per share, which beat the estimate of 78 cents per share. The company reported quarterly revenue of $39.92 billion, which beat the estimate of $39.14 billion. Related Link: AT&T Shares Gain After Q3 Earnings, HBO Strength, Robust Full Year Outlook Cramer's Take: 'I'm willing to say this is

  • Cannabis Producers Could Be Making a Colossal Mistake in Dismissing This Threat

    It has now been three full years since Canada legalized the recreational marijuana market on Oct. 17, 2018. In the early stages, marijuana producers in the country were generating strong growth numbers due to the new segment of the market opening up (previously, only medical marijuana had been legal). When cannabis producer Hexo reported its third-quarter earnings (for the period ending April 30) in June, its revenue of 22.7 million Canadian dollars was down 31% from the second quarter, in which sales were CA$32.9 million.

  • Wells Fargo: These 3 Stocks Are Poised to Surge by at Least 40%

    Inflation worries seem to be at the forefront of investors’ concerns right now. However, Mark Smith, senior vice president and portfolio manager at Wells Fargo Advisors, has a solution to put investors at ease: “One of the best ways to combat inflation is through buying equities.” The reopening is “on strong,” people have more money than they ever had, and the banks have kicked off the latest earnings season in style - all are reasons to be “extremely bullish," according to Smith. With this in m

  • Why Oil Stock Kinder Morgan Sank Today

    The 5.8%-yielding oil and gas stock's third-quarter numbers failed to impress the market, but investors don't have to worry.

  • Tesla just did something stunning, analysts say

    Tesla has just put up a few impressive stats, Wall Street analysts say.

  • Trump deal delivers $420 million windfall for dealmaker

    A merger with former U.S. President Donald Trump's new social media venture has delivered a potential windfall of $420 million for a former finance executive who has been trying for a decade to reinvent himself as a serial dealmaker. Benessere Capital CEO Patrick Orlando's stake in Digital World Acquisition Corp, the Miami-based blank-check acquisition firm he is leading, was worth $423 million on Thursday after his deal to merge with Trump Media and Technology Group was announced, according to a regulatory filing and Reuters calculations. Orlando invested only $3 million in Digital World, and is set to receive the windfall because the deal entitles him to additional compensation in shares as sponsor of the firm, the filing shows.

  • 4 Supercharged Growth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 306% to 658% by 2024

    If there's been one standout group of stocks since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, it's growth stocks. The combination of historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's ongoing quantitative-easing measures have made cheap capital abundant for borrowing purposes. According to Wall Street's consensus estimate, the following four growth stocks are expected to see their sales climb by 306% to as much as 658% by 2024.

  • Red Hat continues to grow, but IBM's struggles continue

    IBM has been in the midst of a strategy shift with a focus on hybrid cloud and AI since Arvind Krishna was promoted to CEO in last year. Red Hat, the software company it purchased for $34 billion in 2018 has been at the center of it all. With the company reporting earnings yesterday, the financial performance was pretty bleak, but at least Red Hat continues to grow at a brisk pace.

  • Cathie Wood: This one simple tailwind will push the bull market to 2038 — here are 3 stocks to ride it

    Forget your inflation fears. Wood sees decades of big gains ahead.

  • 28 Stocks To Benefit From Inflation, According To Jim Cramer

    On CNBC’s “Mad Money,” Jim Cramer advised against falling into the trap of “thinking that the whole market will get wrecked by persistent inflation.” He said there were “vast swathes of the market” that could benefit from inflation, including some banking, tech and large pharma stocks. “That’s a huge chunk of this market, unlike any combination I’ve ever seen. Plenty of winners out there if you just stop freaking out and start looking at the opportunities,” Cramer commented. See Also: Are Stock

  • Micron announces big changes, expansive plans. What we know about the impact on Boise

    The company hinted that its Boise campus could benefit from proposed federal subsidies aimed at supporting semiconductor research and development.

  • 3 Aerospace Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    It's no secret that the aerospace sector took a severe hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In that context, aviation-heavy conglomerate General Electric (NYSE: GE), advanced composites supplier Hexcel (NYSE: HXL), and simulator and pilot training company CAE (NYSE: CAE) all look like attractive stocks to buy now. GE Aviation is GE's most important business and its most significant earnings and cash-flow generator.

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 7%; RBC Says ‘Buy’

    After a nearly month-long stretch of losses that saw markets decline by some 5%, both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ are climbing back to the record-high levels they posted last this past summer. The story here wasn’t so much the market decline, as it was the volatility. The market was reacting to a series of economic and political crosswinds, making it difficult for investors to keep abreast of developments. Writing from RBC Capital, head of equity strategy Lori Calvasina describes the main headwin

  • $5,000 Invested in These 3 Stocks Could Make You Rich Over the Next 20 Years

    One method is to identify smaller companies that are innovators in promising growth industries, but that haven't yet reached their potential. Alteryx (NYSE: AYX) creates data science and machine learning products for businesses across numerous industries. With the help of its automation software, data analysts can produce much more powerful insights.