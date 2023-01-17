Evergrande Is Said to Propose Two Offshore Restructuring Options

Jackie Cai
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group, the developer at the heart of the nation’s property crisis, has been discussing a restructuring proposal with creditors that includes two options for extending payment deadlines on unsecured offshore debt, people familiar with the matter said.

Most Read from Bloomberg

One of the options would entail installment payments on principal of such debt with the time for total repayment reaching as much as 12 years, according to the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private. The extension would be done by issuing new notes to replace the old, and the coupons for the new securities would be set in a range with a lower end of about 2%, the people said.

The other option asks creditors to swap a part of the debt into shares in the Hong Kong-listed company and its auto and property-management units via the issue of new hybrid securities such as convertible bonds, according to the people. Maturities would also be extended through installment plans, but for a shorter period of time and the coupons would be set at around 6% to 7%. Terms of the proposals could change as the firm seeks feedback from major creditors.

Still, the proposals offer the most detailed glimpse yet of Evergrande’s plan for its restructuring, which would be one of China’s biggest ever with implications for banks, trust firms and millions of home owners. The clock is ticking for the world’s most indebted developer, which first defaulted on dollar bonds more than a year ago and has some $16.6 billion of outstanding dollar notes. It faces a March 20 hearing in Hong Kong courts on a winding-up petition that could result in asset liquidation.

A media representative for Evergrande didn’t offer comment when reached by Bloomberg News.

The builder held its first in-person meeting with members of an ad hoc group of bondholders in Hong Kong last week.

That came after Evergrande recently missed another self-imposed deadline to publicly deliver a preliminary restructuring blueprint by the end of 2022. The company expected to receive support from offshore creditors by the end of February or early March, the company’s legal representative said during a winding-up hearing in late November.

The ad-hoc group of creditors also presented a “counteroffer” to Evergrande’s management last week, involving key revisions aimed at sweetening Evergrande’s proposals, according to the people.

Creditors had also previously requested that Chairman Hui Ka Yan inject at least $2 billion of his personal wealth into the builder.

--With assistance from Alice Huang, Emma Dong and Erin Hudson.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • BTG, Bradesco among most exposed to Brazilian retailer Americanas

    Brazilian lenders BTG Pactual, Bradesco and Santander Brasil are among those most exposed to debt of Americanas SA, analysts' estimates showed on Monday, after the retailer obtained an injunction protecting it from creditors. Analysts at JPMorgan and Citi said in research notes that Banco Bradesco SA had the largest nominal exposure to the firm, while Banco BTG Pactual SA topped exposure as a proportion of loans.

  • Buy-Now, Pay-Later Demand Climbs Among Squeezed UK Pensioners

    (Bloomberg) -- Pensioners feeling the pinch are increasingly turning to buy-now, pay-later services, the latest sign of how the cost-of-living crisis is squeezing the UK population.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyAlmost a fif

  • China’s Reboot and Stable Energy to Help Europe Grow in 2023

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s reopening and an ebbing energy crisis are expected to give Europe's economy a boost this year, helping it avoid a recession, the latest MLIV Pulse survey shows.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyA series o

  • Dollar finds its footing near seven-month low, all eyes on yen

    The dollar started the week on the back foot, hitting a seven-month low against a basket of major peers in Asian trade before steadying, with the yen in particular focus due to traders' bets the Bank of Japan will tweak its yield control policy further. Thanks also to early strength from sterling and the Japanese yen, the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, slumped to a seven-month trough of 101.77, extending its selloff from last week after data showed that U.S consumer prices fell for the first time in more than 2-1/2 years in December. With decades-high inflation in the world's largest economy showing signs of cooling, investors are now growing increasingly confident that the Fed is nearing the end of its rate-hike cycle, and that rates will not go as high as previously feared.

  • Evergrande Says PwC Resigns After 2021 Audit Disagreements

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande Group said PwC resigned as its auditor on Monday, adding to the pressure on the developer at the epicenter of China’s property crisis.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyEvergrande’s board recommen

  • India Now Buying 33 Times More Russian Oil Than a Year Earlier

    (Bloomberg) -- India bought a record amount of Russian oil last month, with the country importing a whopping 33 times more than a year earlier. Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe world’s third-biggest crude importer purchase

  • Oil prices slip on global recession gloom

    Oil prices fell in early trade on Tuesday as recession fears dominated headlines out of the World Economic Forum's meeting in Davos, draining optimism that stoked the market last week on prospects of a fuel demand recovery in top oil importer China. Brent crude futures were down 38 cents, or 0.5%, at $84.08 at 0114 GMT, extending a 1% loss in the previous session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures slid $1.16, or 1.5%, to $78.70 from Friday's close.

  • Norway’s Gas Bonanza Set to Boost Already Gigantic Oil Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- Norway’s windfall natural gas revenue drove the nation’s exports to a record last year in a boon for its $1.3 trillion sovereign wealth fund.Most Read from BloombergEuropean Stocks Rise as US Futures Signal Caution: Markets WrapItaly’s Most-Wanted Mafia Boss Arrested After 30 YearsChief Executives, Economists Brace for Recession as Davos BeginsPfizer Bivalent Vaccine Linked to Strokes in Preliminary DataThe Apartment Market Is About to Get UglyThe Nordic country, western Europe’s

  • Toyota says it could produce 10.6 million vehicles in 2023

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Toyota Motor Corp on Monday said it could produce as many as 10.6 million vehicles this year, while warning of downward risk to its projection from the possible impact of issues such as parts supply shortages and COVID-19. The car giant said that it saw a downside risk of about 10% on that baseline production volume - a value which did not constitute a formal production target for this calendar year - on risks such as shortages in chips supply or the spread of COVID-19. The purpose of disclosing the baseline figure was to make it easier for suppliers to draw up management plans, a Toyota executive said.

  • Sam Bankman-Fried was a spiteful and insecure boss who gaslit anyone that challenged him, FTX's former US chief says

    Brett Harrison said Saturday that Bankman-Fried "responded at times with gaslighting and manipulation" when criticized.

  • How Much Cash To Have Stashed at Home at All Times

    Digital payment platforms like Venmo, PayPal and CashApp have changed the way we use and keep physical cash on hand. Most people rarely keep cash on their person, much less at home. However, there are...

  • Do I Have to Pay Taxes on a Large Cash Inheritance?

    If someone close to you has died, the last thing you may want to talk about is money. However, in order to honor their final wishes, you'll need to follow their will (if they left one) or potentially go to … Continue reading → The post How to Deposit a Large Cash Inheritance appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • My Husband Has a $1 Million Life Insurance Policy. Here's Why I'm Not Happy With It

    My husband has had a large life insurance policy in place since we got married. The big reason why I don't like my husband's life insurance policy is because of the kind of policy he selected. Specifically, he has a whole life policy.

  • Can Shiba Inu Reach $0.01 in 2023?

    Just over two years ago, when the clock struck midnight on Jan. 1, 2021, crypto investors had the opportunity to buy SHIB tokens for $0.000000000073. By removing six zeroes after its decimal point, Shiba Inu gained in excess of 121,000,000%.

  • 10 Genius Things Warren Buffett Says To Do With Your Money

    Warren Buffett is arguably the best-known, most-respected investor of all time. Buffett is also known for his folksy charm and his memorable quotes about the art of investing. See Our List: 100 Most...

  • Don’t File Your Taxes Early Says IRS, Wait for Form 1099-K

    Once you've received your W-2 from your primary job, you might be tempted to file your taxes as soon as the filing window opens to get your refund sooner. See: 10 Jaw-Dropping Stats About the State of...

  • The S&P 500 Just Had One of Its Worst Years in History. Here's What Usually Happens Next

    The S&P 500 declined sharply last year, but historical data says the stock market could rebound in 2023.

  • Semiconductor Stocks to Buy in 2023: 2 Picks and 1 to Avoid

    The chip sector is getting back on its proverbial feet after a challenging period, but not every stock is a winner.

  • 4 Top Dividend Stocks I'm Buying for My Daughter's Portfolio In 2023

    These dividend growers offer a blend of stability and simple operations that are perfect for a beginning investor.

  • AT&T Inc. (T) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AT&T (T). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.